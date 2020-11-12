HOPKINTON — Hope Valley firefighters helped provide aid to nine hikers after officials said two adults and seven children found themselves lost in a wooded area off Kenney Hill Road near the Exeter town line on Wednesday.
Members of the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. after receiving a cell phone call from one of the adults. They were aided in the response by Rhode Island State Police and personnel with Hope Valley Ambulance.
Dispatchers were able to use a cell phone to ping the location of the hikers and began to enter the wooded area to try and locate the hikers, but were forced to coordinate an ATV response after a beaver dam flooded the trail, leaving more than 600 feet of the path covered in water.
After firefighters waded through to get to the hikers, the hikers were shuttled across the water span using an ATV and were escorted approximately a mile out of the woods by the firefighters. No injuries were reported.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.