WESTERLY — Two 16-year-old boys are facing charges after the police said officers caught them attempting to damage the Christopher Columbus statue in Wilcox Park on Sunday morning.
Westerly police charged the boys, from Pawcatuck and New London, with one count each of damaging public statues and monuments. The New London resident was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm.
Both cases have been referred to Rhode Island Family Court as juvenile matters and the boys were later released into the custody of parents or caregivers, the police said.
"The charges stem from what an officer witnessed, and it was later confirmed by a supervisor," Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. "The teenagers were observed throwing rocks at the statue before one of the boys jumped onto the platform containing Columbus."
Officers approached the boys, who admitted to the behavior, and both were taken into custody. During a pat-down, the police found a five-inch knife on the New London resident, leading to the additional charge. The knife was seized as evidence.
Lacey said Monday that the incident did not cause any significant damage to the statue. The boys did not indicate what their motive was for attempting to damage, he said, and it does not appear the behavior was politically motivated.
The incident marks the second time vandals have targeted the statue this year.
In late August, police arrested two women after they were caught red-handed attempting to deface the park statue as part of a group that had planned to use red spray paint on the monument.
Jasmina De Leon Gill, 28, of Providence, and Toni Jonas Silver, 25, of Boston, were each arrested on misdemeanor charges of injury to a public monument and trespassing. The police said they were caught with red paint, stencils and other materials. That attack was intended to send a political message, an investigation determined.
The cases were later disposed of in court. Details of each case are no longer available on the Rhode Island Judiciary website.
That arrest led members of the Town Council to vote earlier this month to dedicate $5,000 to help with plans by the Westerly Library to better protect the statue. The funds approved by the council had been marked in the town budget as a contribution to assist the annual Columbus Day parade, which was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
