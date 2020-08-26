WESTERLY — A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after the police said he had touched a 3-year-old extended family member inappropriately while the two were together at a Westerly home.
The boy, a Westerly resident, was charged Tuesday with first-degree sexual assault by child molestation and the case was referred to Rhode Island Family Court to be handled as a juvenile matter. The boy was later released back into the custody of his parents.
According to a police report, the victim's mother told officers that her children and the suspect were together at another family member's home when the incident occurred. The children told their mother upon returning home.
"Based on the allegations, we brought the 13-year-old in for questioning and determined the incident warranted charges," Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said.
Further details of the case have not been released due to the ages of those involved and the nature of the crime.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.