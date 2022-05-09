STONINGTON — One person was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and a home along Manor Street sustained exterior damage after a fire that officials said likely started with an improperly discarded cigarette,
Pawcatuck firefighters, aided by members of the Westerly Fire Department and a FAST team from the Old Mystic Fire Department, responded to a home at 19 Manor St. around 10:15 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Officers with the Stonington Police Department and personnel with the Westerly Ambulance Corps also aided in the response.
Pawcatuck Fire Chief Kevin Burns said the initial call sounded more serious due to several factors, including reports that there may have been as many as three victims and an engine out of service that led to dispatchers to automatically seek assistance.
“The second alarm was not because of the nature of the call, but because of the engine out of service,” he said.
A resident of the home, one of three that officials said were present when the fire erupted, suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary evaluation and treatment, Burns said. Officials indicated that the person has since been released.
Two others declined treatment.
Burns said an investigation determined that the fire likely began with an improperly discarded cigarette before spreading to the home’s vinyl siding and toward the roof-line. The fire was extinguished quickly, he said, and damage was limited mainly to the exterior of the home. Those living at the house were temporarily displaced as a result of smoke, but declined assistance from the American Red Cross and had chosen to stay with relatives.
According to Stonington GIS records, the single-family raised ranch was built in 2001 and is owned by Rogerio and Maria Goulart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.