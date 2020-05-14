RICHMOND — A man was freed from a car and taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning after emergency officials said his car collided with a construction truck along Interstate 95 South.
Members of the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department, personnel with Hope Valley Ambulance and officers with the Rhode Island State police and Richmond Police Department were called to I-95 South in the area of Exit 4 around 9 a.m. for reports of a crash. The police said the victim's car collided with a construction truck, causing the driver of the car to become trapped inside.
Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Chief Justin Lee said the victim, an adult male who was not identified, suffered serious injuries in the crash. Firefighters were able to rescue him from the car and he was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital. Officials said the injuries were serious, but were not considered life-threatening at this time.
Officials said there were no other occupants in the victim's car and no other injuries were reported.
The morning response caused considerable traffic along I-95, with officials closing all but one lane to accommodate the response. Emergency responders were on scene for nearly two hours, officials confirmed.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details were released Thursday.
— Jason Vallee
