WESTERLY — A Pawcatuck man is in custody awaiting extradition to Rhode Island and a second man is being sought in connection with an early Monday robbery at Danny’s Bar on Railroad Avenue.
Stonington police took 35-year-old Casey Blanchard, of 210 Liberty St., into custody on Monday night as a fugitive from justice. He was formally charged in New London Superior Court on Tuesday and ordered held in lieu of a $50,000 bond, according to Connecticut judicial records. Once extradition is approved, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said he will be returned to Rhode Island where he will face charges for second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the department has also obtained an extraditable warrant for a second, unnamed suspect from Pawcatuck. The agency is currently working with officers in Stonington to locate that suspect, he said, and would seek the same charges that were filed against Blanchard.
The charges against Blanchard stem from a pair of incidents that occurred at Danny’s Bar around closing time on Monday morning. According to a police report, officers were initially called for a reported disturbance just after 1 a.m. and spoke to a bartender who told the police that two men had started to argue loudly before leaving suddenly and skipping out on a $100 tab.
The police said witnesses told officers that the men, later identified as Blanchard and the second suspect, were drinking together using a tab opened by a card belonging to the second suspect. After they left suddenly, the police said the bartender attempted to run the card but soon discovered there was only 97 cents available in the account.
The bartender told police that if the subjects agreed to return and pay the tab, they would not press charges. A witness told police he knew the men and would relay the message and get them to pay the tab.
The police report said the second suspect returned and knocked on the door around 1:40 a.m. after the bar was closed. The bartender, believing the man intended to pay, cracked the door but the police said the suspect instead began berating the bartender. When the bartender attempted to close the door, the police said the man forced his way in and physically assaulted the bartender.
The suspect then returned to the door, allowing Blanchard to enter, and the two were able to take $1,287 from the cash register. The police said the unnamed suspect had pointed to his waistband at several points during the incident, telling the bartender he had a gun and would shoot the bartender if he did not comply.
The two then fled on foot, the police said.
Lacey said that officers issued a look-out bulletin and were notified a short time later that the suspects were at Evans Mobil in Pawcatuck. Officers attempted to meet Stonington police there, but the Stonington Police Department was unable to detain the second suspect after he fled through the Elm Tree Inn.
A K-9 search was conducted, leading police to the rear of the Elm Tree Inn, but the second suspect was never located.
Blanchard was not compliant with officers, the police said, and refused to discuss being at the bar. The department obtained a warrant and he was charged as a fugitive. The warrant for the second suspect was obtained at the same time.
Blanchard remains in custody at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1, court records show.
