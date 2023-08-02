NORTH STONINGTON — The outrage over the existence of speed humps on Main Street has dissipated, paving the way for a noticeable improvement in safety and traffic speeds in four sections of the village that have installed them. Now members of the Board of Selectmen are determining whether it would be beneficial to add them into a few new locations as well.
First Selectman Robert Carlson, Selectman Brett Mastroianni and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter were in unanimous agreement last week to conduct a community walkthrough and consider whether to establish new speed humps.
The additional humps, which would likely be considered along Rocky Hollow Road and Main Street, would be designed to address “speed zones” that are still attracting a high-level of drivers exceeding posted speed limits.
“From my perspective, sitting at the window at town hall on Main Street, there is still an issue in town with speeding, though it is not an issue where humps were put in," Carlson said. "Anyone living near a hump will all tell you that where they live, the traffic has slowed down. It has to.”
When the program first began, it was not one that was highly regarded by all in the community. Following the installation of speed humps approximately 10 months ago, Carlson reported numerous complaints from those who felt the effort was not only inconvenient, but would be potentially damaging to their vehicles.
Week by week, however, he said those complaints began to be less frequent and that since the first two months, there have been only a handful of negative comments in all.
“I think that maybe those somewhat childish when it first came to having these speed humps have realized that it has not ruined their life,” Carlson said.
He noted that, with speed humps, the town is also able to have something aiding in constant enforcement. With such a small town and state police oversight, there is no ability to have an officer conduct enforcement with any regularity.
When opened to public comment on Wednesday, there were no objections to the existing speed humps — however four separate residents spoke in favor of more, particularly along Rocky Hollow Road.
The residents all shared the same concerns, which is that the speeding parties were turning from Main Street onto Rocky Hollow and proceeding at high speeds to the next stop sign.
“Once they come out of the village, they just blast up Rocky Hollow to the next light,” said Joann Chokas. “Once our porch is finished … you are welcome to come up and watch, see just how fast they speed by.”
Carlson, Mastroianni and Porter all agreed that it would be beneficial to explore additional speed humps. The group did not take a formal vote on the topic last week, but agreed to set a walk of the area to determine possible places where the community could be beneficial.
Mastroianni said he knows there will always be some opposition, but he believes the benefit of the speed humps is too great to ignore.
“As with most things, there are those that don’t like it and won’t ever like it, but I think there is a significant safety benefit to it that we just can’t replace,” he said.
