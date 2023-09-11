NORTH STONINGTON — As municipalities across Connecticut host primary elections in preparation for November, members of the North Stonington Board of Selectmen are skipping the door-to-door campaigns and instead focused on the coming term.
It isn’t that First Selectman Robert Carlson, Selectman Brett Mastroianni and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter do not want to hear from the public — if not for legal restrictions set forth in the Open Meetings Act, Mastroianni said he would be happy to visit residents with his colleagues right at their homes. In fact, all three said that maintaining transparent and open communication was an important initiative during the first term and will remain a priority in the coming years.
The board, however, is in a position where members are unopposed and can skip the two months of selling their ideas to voters to instead hone in on what matters most to the residents: improving services and opportunities in North Stonington.
“There are benefits to having a contested election as well, but it is also a situation where we do not have to campaign in the same way we would if it were a normal election season. That means we are not dealing with an artificial deadline of November to complete our work, and we will not have to adjust to a new board following the election,” Carlson said.
In North Stonington, the coming election isn’t likely to draw a lot of outside attention. There will only be a few truly contested races when the voters take to the polls, with one of the most notable pitting incumbent Republican Treasurer Shawn Murphy in a rematch against Democrat Mustapha Ratib, who served in the role prior to his defeat in 2021. The Planning Commission contains the only other contested seats.
That means composition of the town’s top three boards — the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Board of Education — will all remain very familiar. As far as Carlson, Mastroianni and Porter are all concerned, that also means their second term is already underway and it will be important to stay focused on the work ahead.
Mastroianni said Monday that in the next term, the council will continue to focus on developing and implementing a long-term capital spending plan and financial strategy to better position the community for the future.
“We are seeking to develop a policy that would provide a more efficient and cost-effective way to prepare the town for a long-term plan, sustainable growth and progression,” said Matroianni, who noted that the process to develop and implement changes to the capital plan will be a lengthy one.
“This isn’t something we could comfortably continue to discuss if there was a possibility that we’d be looking at new boards and having new officials to get up to speed,” he continued.
The long-term capital plan is just one of several items before the town that will need to be resolved in the coming term, however. Carlson said that without the need to campaign as he had in the past, he is already talking with residents and preparing an agenda of goals for his second term as the town’s top offical.
The former Wheeler Middle School wing of the North Stonington Education Center has been demolished, but the town will still need to determine what to do with the property. While there is no rush to define the solution, Carlson said residents will need to decide what will best serve the site. If it were to be determined at Town Meeting following a thorough public communication process to be best suited as something like a park, he said it could also potentially be done over a longer period in phases to help reduce costs.
The town hosted the first community conversation on the matter Saturday, along with discussions regarding the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development. The plan, also known as the POCD, must be revised and submitted to the state by the end of the calendar year.
“It is a complicated process, so it certainly benefits us as a community to be able to turn our attention towards that in the coming months,” he said.
Selectmen said that the coming term will also require effort to promote and improve affordable housing stock in the community including addressing needs and public concerns regarding a proposal along Wintechog Hill Road; continuing to seek fair and balanced development of solar; protecting the community from the damage of growing too rapidly; aiding schools in establishing before- and after-school daycare; and generally monitoring and keeping taxes reasonable so that residents can afford to remain in the community.
The selectmen said Monday that while there are still debates and differences of opinions, the current set of elected officials has developed a respectful working relationship and they are looking forward to carrying that into future deliberations.
“There is still a lot of work to be done and although we are not always on the same page, we all want what is best for the community and I am looking forward to expanding on on our progress in a second term,” Mastroianni said.
