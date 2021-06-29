NORTH STONINGTON — For town officials who had made it a priority to enhance communication regarding the annual budget proposal, the second time was the charm.
Voters in North Stonington overwhelmingly approved both the general government and education proposals at referendum on Monday, setting the town budget at $21.08 million and maintaining the mill rate at 28.6 mills, the same rate that was set temporarily by members of the Board of Selectmen ahead of the second referendum to maintain operations.
First Selectman Michael Urgo said Tuesday that the results are a win for the community, which would have had a difficult time making any additional cuts without impact to town services.
"From the government side, when you eliminate the debt that we are obligated to pay, this was a budget that actually presented a decrease in spending," Urgo said. "We needed the public to understand where we were at, and with this vote it seems we were able to get that message out."
With 691 residents casting ballots representing 15% of the town's eligble voters, the $5.18 million general government and debt proposal passed, 407-284, and the $14.28 million education proposal passed by a 398-287 margin. Six people voted on the general government budget but did vote on the education budget.
The approval marked a reversal from May when, with 195 fewer participants, both the general government and education proposals failed by narrow margins.
The $21.08 million combined general government, education, debt and capital budget represents a $110,000 reduction over the proposal rejected in May, while also using an additional $9,000 from the undesignated fund in order to offset tax increases. The budget carries a debt liability of $1.38 million, a 14.28% increase over the current year’s liability, and decreases capital spending by $77,422 or 21.28%.
The budget represents a 1.35% in spending for general government in the coming year, which begins on July 1, and the Board of Education will see a 1.13% increase over current spending.
Board of Education Chairwoman Christine Wagner said during presentations earlier this month that the board found one-time savings as a result of staff retirements and operational changes related to the pandemic. The vast majority of the increase, she said, was driven by contractual obligations.
Urgo said Tuesday that these additional savings, paired with an effort by town staff and elected officials, likely played a role in allowing the budget to pass at a second referendum despite a proposal that provided just a 0.2 mill reduction from the proposal that was initially rejected.
"It took a collaborative effort this year from all boards in order to get a budget passed," he said. "This wasn't an easy task; there were a lot of factors to consider."
Among low turnout during the first referendum, Urgo noted that other concerns included a challenge in helping the public understand the impact of revaluation.
Board of Finance Chairman Dan Spring said at each of the town's financial meetings that the town was actually lowering the community’s tax rate, even if some who saw significant increases in property values as a result of the revaluation would end up paying more in taxes. Both he and Urgo made clear during the June financial meeting that the budget itself represented just a 1.59% increase in spending, most driven by contracts and debt.
Urgo said he believed the town also benefited from a public information campaign to raise turnout. The campaign included mail flyers to homes, new signs at highly trafficked locations in town, social media advertising and more.
"We tried to offer strong explanations to the voters, and it led to the budget being passed," Urgo said. "Now we can look forward and begin addressing other challenges before us."
