NORTH STONINGTON — The grass has been planted and even watered, debris is gone and workers are a specially-ordered cap away from full completion of the one-story demolition at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road, First Selectman Robert Carlson said Tuesday.
The question now becomes, what will the future hold for the open space now available at the former site of the one-story wing of the North Stonington Education Center?
“I’d hate to have any ideas that are not coming to the table,” Carlson said during Tuesday’s North Stonington Board of Selectmen meeting. “I would like to get all the ideas available, and then we can maybe narrow it down to the three we all agree on.”
North Stonington will host a Community Conversation on June 24, the next stage in determining what will come next for the property now that long-awaited demolition is complete. The discussion will also include a morning conversation on the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development, part of an effort officials said is designed to make sure all residents have any opportunity to have their voices heard.
Carlson said that without any change orders, which are not anticipated but could still be requested, the demolition of the one-story wing still has $142,385 in remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds from the $1 million that was allocated for the project.
This money would be returned to the town’s general ARPA funds to be considered for reallocation, officials explained, and could go toward redevelopment of the open space or other projects, depending on what the town’s residents might want.
The conversation, which will be moderated by Stephanie Mastroianni, will incorporate the same format as the Community Conservation in January 2022 that led to the decision to demolish the one-story wing. She said it would include open discussions, small group conversations and other techniques to allow people to share their ideas comfortably.
The town will advertise the conversation online, and all three selectmen agreed with Mastroianni that it would be beneficial to send a mailer out to all homes inviting residents to bring their ideas to the table. In an effort to improve response to the Plan of Conservation and Development survey as well — only 124 surveys have been returned to date — a QR code will be included in the mailer.
Selectman Brett Mastroianni requested that Carlson also consider including a small presentation and information at the town’s all-board meeting on June 5 and a tri-board meeting on June 12, which Carlson said he was prepared for.
“I also think the introduction this time should maybe begin with a 10-minute walking tour of the property,” Carlson said.
The June 24 program will begin with a discussion of the Plan of Conservation and Development from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The meeting will break for lunch and resume at noon with a tour, followed by the discussion. The conversation is expected to wrap up by 2 p.m.
Carlson encouraged residents who have any concepts for how to repurpose the site to come forward. He said someone may have a different concept than those considered so far that could prove a valuable asset for the community.
“Someone may be thinking of something we don’t think of, and we want them to bring it to the table,” Carlson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.