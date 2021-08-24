NORTH STONINGTON — When students return to class at Wheeler Middle/High School and North Stonington Elementary School this week, it won’t be without the masks or restrictions. There will be social distancing requirements in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and efforts will be made to make sure everyone feels safe.
There will also be efforts to “return to normal” as quickly as circumstances will safely allow.
Kindergarten students and their families have already begun participating in orientation programs to help get students acquainted with the school, and those in grades 1-12 will return Thursday as the district welcomes back students for the 2021-22 school year.
North Stonington Superintendent of Schools Peter L. Nero said he knows there will be challenges coming back amid a spike in cases, but that the schools are doing everything possible to assure students can safely, effectively learn in an in-person setting.
“We’ve been through this before,” Nero said, noting that the district was able to return four days per week in February and five days per week by the end of March. “The pandemic has been an awful experience for everybody, but we’ve made it this far and we are prepared to adjust as needed to keep everyone safe.”
It has been nearly a year and a half since the pandemic first closed down schools, and Nero, Wheeler Principal Kristen St. Germain and North Stonington Elementary School Principal Rob Cillino praised staff for making adjustments and providing a quality education. They said teachers, paraprofessionals and other staff have been diligent in both following protocols and keeping an open line of communication.
With all students now back in class, Nero said it should provide added benefits and eliminate the struggles of trying to connect with those learning remotely.
Under the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is advised that students wear masks while indoors and remain about three feet apart whenever possible. Those same guidelines also noted that the pandemic played a role in a number of challenging mental health issues involving students nationwide, and Nero said it shows the importance of returning to in-person learning and having meaningful social interactions.
Nero, St. Germain and Cillino each said Tuesday that per state orders, masks will once again be mandated. The schools will also implement one-way hallways during high-traffic times, and lunches will be adjusted to mix social needs with safety precautions and avoid any high-risk contact among students and staff.
“One aspect that has changed is that if students are vaccinated, and we have a large population at Wheeler that is within the age group to receive the shot, they will not be required to quarantine if they are not showing any symptoms,” St. Germain explained. She said students who are not vaccinated or vaccinated students showing symptoms would each still be required to quarantine if exposed, as is recommended by the state Department of Health and CDC.
Another noticeable difference will be how lunch periods are run. At Wheeler, St. Germain said students will no longer be isolated to one student per table, but there will still be restrictions and students will still be in smaller groups, with additional lunch periods helping to reduce traffic and potential contact. Cillino said the North Stonington Elementary School will continue to split classes by week, with every student having a week of lunches in the cafeteria followed by a week in the classroom.
Fall sports will also return this year, with students at both the middle and high schools able to compete. All sports but volleyball remain outdoors, which school officials said greatly reduces social distancing restrictions, and masks will be used for the volleyball contests that take place indoors.
With the precautions in place and students having already experienced pandemic restrictions, both St. Germain and Cillino said they are confident that the district can avoid significant issues and that staff members have the skills and ability to adapt should any issues arise.
A move to block scheduling
One change the pandemic brought to Wheeler was a change in daily schedules, with staff implementing a form of block scheduling to accommodate distance learning. St. Germain said that experience will give both teachers and students a leg up as the district officially makes the switch to block scheduling this year.
The model implemented in North Stonington will see students attend a total of eight classes throughout the year, with four classes each day using a rotating schedule. The change will expand in-person instruction to 88 minutes per class, rather than the 48-minute periods that had been used previously.
For the teachers, St. Germain said this will mean an adjustment from their previous lesson plans to account for much longer learning blocks.
“The pandemic provided an opportunity for some adjustment, and we are confident that our staff will be able to continue to teach effectively if not more so in these blocks,” St. Germain said. “As with any change, there will be a learning curve, but we believe this will be a beneficial adjustment for both students and staff.”
She said staff are continuing to train on the best way to develop lesson plans in a block schedule, and there will be additional opportunities throughout the year to provide training and resources.
A kinder transition
For the youngest students at North Stonington Elementary School, an adaptation to the kindergarten orientation program is also proving to have benefits, even if a tropical storm Sunday threw the schedule off a bit.
Now entering his first full year as principal, Cillino said conversations with staff led to the development of a “kindergarten social hour.” The program, which provides children with a tour of their classroom in an interactive setting with their teachers, will allow students to visit in groups of six for a smaller, more personal experience.
The program is part of the annual kindergarten orientation week, but Cillino said prior to this year it had typically been done for the entire class at once.
“It is an important step in helping the students learn about the routines, learn how things run and see their classrooms,” Cillino said. “The changes let our teachers do what they have always done in a smaller group setting.”
As part of the orientation, families have also been invited to be part of an event today. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed due to concerns regarding the impact of Tropical Storm Henri.
Cillino said Tuesday the new year will also provide an opportunity to reinstate previous instructional methods. One example, he said, is the math manipulatives and other tools that were shelved for a year over concerns regarding possible surface exposure. Data regarding COVID has aided in quelling concerns over surface contact transmission, he explained.
