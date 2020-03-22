Grade 7
High Honors
Jane Ambrose
Zane Brewer
Sophie Broderick
Abby Butremovic
Grace Capalbo
Grace Cassata
Drew Deary
Katheryn DelGrosso
Sophia Gouveia
Thatcher Grimes
Wyatt Hayes
Noah Klewin
Robert Lorimer
Anshi Patel
Nadia Ratib-Eixarch
Abigail Urgo
Hannah Wright
Honors
Samantha Abate
Anna Barber
Meyah Botelho
Hayden Bresnan
Carissa Browne
Isabella Deledda
Jack Dowrey
Leila Gagnon
Lauren Glaza
David Levanto
Carissa Manfredi
Jonathan Nave
Mason Perkins
Cameron Rivet
Trevor Scarchilli
Addison Stanley
George Stewart
Grade 8
High Honors
Ellen Anderson
Jon Anderson
Naomi Boord
Leah Cleary
Jaustin Gudbrandsen
Katelyn Pierce
William Raggon
Khalil Rose
Rose Tardiff
Honors
Bradin Anderson
Gavin Arruda
Keiran Boscoe
Adele Cherenzia
Cameron Conway
Wyatt Elliott
Stella Mastroianni
Paige Mayne
Jackson Miner
Mackenzie Perkins
Jaiden Peterson
Colin Russell
Benjamin Slitt
Madison Wagner
Isabella Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.