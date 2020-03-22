standing Wheeler middle high school

Grade 7

High Honors

Jane Ambrose

Zane Brewer

Sophie Broderick

Abby Butremovic

Grace Capalbo

Grace Cassata

Drew Deary

Katheryn DelGrosso

Sophia Gouveia

Thatcher Grimes

Wyatt Hayes

Noah Klewin

Robert Lorimer

Anshi Patel

Nadia Ratib-Eixarch

Abigail Urgo

Hannah Wright

Honors

Samantha Abate

Anna Barber

Meyah Botelho

Hayden Bresnan

Carissa Browne

Isabella Deledda

Jack Dowrey

Leila Gagnon

Lauren Glaza

David Levanto

Carissa Manfredi

Jonathan Nave

Mason Perkins

Cameron Rivet

Trevor Scarchilli

Addison Stanley

George Stewart

Grade 8

High Honors

Ellen Anderson

Jon Anderson

Naomi Boord

Leah Cleary

Jaustin Gudbrandsen

Katelyn Pierce

William Raggon

Khalil Rose

Rose Tardiff

Honors

Bradin Anderson

Gavin Arruda

Keiran Boscoe

Adele Cherenzia

Cameron Conway

Wyatt Elliott

Stella Mastroianni

Paige Mayne

Jackson Miner

Mackenzie Perkins

Jaiden Peterson

Colin Russell

Benjamin Slitt

Madison Wagner

Isabella Young

