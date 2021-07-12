Grade 7
High Honors
Alana Brewer
Ava Larson
Kylie Melia
Aria Nichols
Noelle O'Gara
Jada Overmoyer
Addison Richter
Kaelin Rose
Jordan Stein
Stella Thompson
Lilianna Vaillancourt
Anna Zeeman
Sophie Zichichi
Honors
Leila Cherenzia
Sean Cleary
Ryan Colsen
Jillian Comeau
Mya Comeau
Zoe Conway
Aubrietta Gudbrandsen
Hadley Jones
Ryley Lawrence
Sage Main
James Noyes
Ella Reichert
Zen Sabolesky
John Schwaab
Lucas Urbowicz
Nolan Varas
Noah Whipple
Sarah Young
Grade 8
High Honors
Samantha Abate
Jane Ambrose
Anna Barber
Chase Beattie
Hayden Bresnan
Sophie Broderick
Abby Butremovic
Grace Cassata
Drew Deary
Katheryn DelGrosso
Sophia Gouveia
Thatcher Grimes
Wyatt Hayes
Lola Hernandez
Robert Lorimer
Anshi Patel
Nadia Ratib-Eixarch
Tyler Scarchilli
Addison Stanley
Abigail Urgo
Hannah Wright
Honors
Evan Bachofner
Meyah Botelho
Zane Brewer
Grace Capalbo
Isabella Deledda
Jack Dowrey
Leila Gagnon
Lauren Glaza
Ryan Holt
Noah Klewin
David Levanto
Dominic Lohr
Talan Lyman
James Main
Carissa Manfredi
Cameron Mello
Jonathan Nave
Mason Perkins
Cameron Rivet
Trevor Scarchilli
George Stewart
James Vaillancourt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.