standing Wheeler middle high school

Grade 7

High Honors

Alana Brewer

Ava Larson

Kylie Melia

Aria Nichols

Noelle O'Gara

Jada Overmoyer

Addison Richter

Kaelin Rose

Jordan Stein

Stella Thompson

Lilianna Vaillancourt

Anna Zeeman

Sophie Zichichi

Honors

Leila Cherenzia

Sean Cleary

Ryan Colsen

Jillian Comeau

Mya Comeau

Zoe Conway

Aubrietta Gudbrandsen

Hadley Jones

Ryley Lawrence

Sage Main

James Noyes

Ella Reichert

Zen Sabolesky

John Schwaab

Lucas Urbowicz

Nolan Varas

Noah Whipple

Sarah Young

Grade 8

High Honors

Samantha Abate

Jane Ambrose

Anna Barber

Chase Beattie

Hayden Bresnan

Sophie Broderick

Abby Butremovic

Grace Cassata

Drew Deary

Katheryn DelGrosso

Sophia Gouveia

Thatcher Grimes

Wyatt Hayes

Lola Hernandez

Robert Lorimer

Anshi Patel

Nadia Ratib-Eixarch

Tyler Scarchilli

Addison Stanley

Abigail Urgo

Hannah Wright

Honors

Evan Bachofner

Meyah Botelho

Zane Brewer

Grace Capalbo

Isabella Deledda

Jack Dowrey

Leila Gagnon

Lauren Glaza

Ryan Holt

Noah Klewin

David Levanto

Dominic Lohr

Talan Lyman

James Main

Carissa Manfredi

Cameron Mello

Jonathan Nave

Mason Perkins

Cameron Rivet

Trevor Scarchilli

George Stewart

James Vaillancourt

