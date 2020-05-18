Grade 7
High Honors
Jane Ambrose
Anna Barber
Hayden Bresnan
Zane Brewer
Sophie Broderick
Abby Butremovic
Grace Cassata
Drew Deary
Isabella Deledda
Katheryn DelGrosso
Sophia Gouveia
Thatcher Grimes
Wyatt Hayes
Noah Klewin
Robert Lorimer
Anshi Patel
Nadia Ratib-Eixarch
Abigail Urgo
Hannah Wright
Honors
Samantha Abate
Chase Beattie
Grace Capalbo
Jack Dowrey
Leila Gagnon
Garrett Lenihan
David Levanto
Carissa Manfredi
Jonathan Nave
Mason Perkins
Cameron Rivet
Addison Stanley
Jacob Stevenson
George Stewart
Grade 8
High Honors
Ellen Anderson
Jon Anderson
Leah Cleary
Jaustin Gudbrandsen
Katelyn Pierce
William Raggon
Honors
Gavin Arruda
Sean Bergel
Naomi Boord
Keiran Boscoe
Wyatt Elliott
Rylee Kenny
Jayson Krysiewicz
Haley Kumpf
Stella Mastroianni
Paige Mayne
Jackson Miner
Jaiden Peterson
Nicholas Picard
Khalil Rose
Benjamin Slitt
Rose Tardiff
Madison Wagner
