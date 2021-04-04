standing Wheeler middle high school

Grade 7

High Honors

Alana Brewer

Hadley Jones

Aria Nichols

Noelle O'Gara

Ella Reichert

Addison Richter

Kaelin Rose

John Schwaab

Jordan Stein

Lilianna Vaillancourt

Anna Zeeman

Sophie Zichichi

Honors

Wesley Arzamarski

Leila Cherenzia

Sean Cleary

Ryan Colsen

Mya Comeau

Zoe Conway

Javon Hargraves

Ava Larson

Sage Main

Kylie Melia

James Noyes

Ivriel Osborn

Jada Overmoyer

Evan Richter

Shad Stewart

Stella Thompson

Yolanda Trombino

Lucas Urbowicz

Nolan Varas

Hannah Viele

Noah Whipple

Gavin Wiggins

Grade 8

High Honors

Samantha Abate

Jane Ambrose

Anna Barber

Zane Brewer

Sophie Broderick

Abby Butremovic

Grace Cassata

Drew Deary

Isabella Deledda

Katheryn DelGrosso

Thatcher Grimes

Wyatt Hayes

Lola Hernandez

Noah Klewin

Robert Lorimer

Anshi Patel

Mason Perkins

Nadia Ratib-Eixarch

Abigail Urgo

Hannah Wright

Honors

Chase Beattie

Hayden Bresnan

Grace Capalbo

Ashley Christian

Jack Dowrey

Leila Gagnon

Lauren Glaza

Sophia Gouveia

David Levanto

Benjamin Lewis

James Main

Carissa Manfredi

Cameron Mello

Jonathan Nave

Julia Pelletier

Eli Pensis

Trevor Scarchilli

Tyler Scarchilli

Addison Stanley

James Vaillancourt

