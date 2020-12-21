standing Wheeler middle high school

The North Stonington public school system is looking to go from a hybrid model to a full reopening that puts safety first. | Sun file photo

Grade 7

High Honors

Alana Brewer

Hadley Jones

Sage Main

Noelle O'Gara

Jada Overmoyer

Ella Reichert

Addison Richter

Kaelin Rose

John Schwaab

Jordan Stein

Lilianna Vaillancourt

Anna Zeeman

Sophie Zichichi

Honors

Korbin Anderson

Wesley Arzamarski

Zoë Browne

Leila Cherenzia

Sean Cleary

Ryan Colsen

Jillian Comeau

Mya Comeau

Zoe Conway

Isaiah Drake

Aubrietta Gudbrandsen

Dylan Hare

Ryley Lawrence

Kylie Melia

Aria Nichols

James Noyes

Ivriel Osborn

Morgyn Perkins

Evan Richter

Shad Stewart

Stella Thompson

Lucas Urbowicz

Nolan Varas

Noah Whipple

Grade 8

High Honors

Jane Ambrose

Hayden Bresnan

Zane Brewer

Sophie Broderick

Abby Butremovic

Grace Cassata

Drew Deary

Katheryn DelGrosso

Sophia Gouveia

Thatcher Grimes

Wyatt Hayes

Lola Hernandez

Noah Klewin

Robert Lorimer

Anshi Patel

Nadia Ratib-Eixarch

Honors

Samantha Abate

Evan Bachofner

Anna Barber

Chase Beattie

Meyah Botelho

Grace Capalbo

Ashley Christian

Isabella Deledda

Jack Dowrey

Leila Gagnon

Lauren Glaza

Ryan Holt

David Levanto

Carissa Manfredi

Jonathan Nave

Eli Pensis

Mason Perkins

Cameron Rivet

Trevor Scarchilli

Addison Stanley

George Stewart

Abigail Urgo

James  Vaillancourt

Hannah Wright

