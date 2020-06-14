NORTH STONINGTON — For Wheeler High School, senior project night has grown into an annual rite of passage for graduating seniors. The celebration, usually held in June, allows students to show off their projects.
Like so many other 2020 school events, however, the showcase was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the lack of a chance to display their work to the public, however, a number of the students focused on finishing strong and making the project as beneficial as it could be, said Jessica Cawley, English teacher and senior project coordinator.
"It definitely speaks to the level of pride these students put into their work," Cawley said. "It's difficult to not have that special evening, to know that the special day with each other just kind of went away on them. But so many stepped up and made sure to finish strong anyway, and it speaks to how well they've handled the challenge."
For the 47 students in the Class of 2020, it has been a difficult senior year to say the least. The usual social outings and gatherings were called off, graduation events have been restricted as a result of social distancing requirements and end-of-year fun was largely put on hold.
Cawley said a number of the students still put in the extra work, even when it became apparent they wouldn't have an opportunity to showcase their efforts the same as in past years, and noted that several projects in particular stood out.
For students, including Sophia Crutchley, who conducted a study with a resident of The Elms in Westerly nicknamed "Hope" on the impact of Alzheimer's disease, the project offered a chance to look more closely at how life and certain brain conditions can impact someone's reality.
Crutchley, who plans to study fashion and business at Johnson & Wales University in Providence beginning this fall, had been a long-time volunteer at The Elms where she first began helping out as a 13-year-old summer volunteer. Crutchley was able to connect with staff at The Elms and, after learning about Alzheimer's disease in advanced placement psychology, she decided to study it further.
She spoke with Hope monthly, conducting interviews to evaluate her cognitive abilities and to gauge her ability to remember. In the first two interviews, Crutchley said all Hope would talk about was her experience living in Hope Valley. By the third session, however, she could no longer recall that point in her life.
"It was sad but eye-opening, to see how quickly the condition can impact someone. It has been one of the most significant experiences of my life and it's definitely changed the way I look at things," she said.
For others including seniors Amanda Regine and Mac Thompson, the projects provided an opportunity to get a jump on their career goals.
Regine, who will begin studying criminal justice at the University of New Haven in the fall and has signed a letter of intent to join the National Guard in January 2021 with a goal of becoming a military police officer, spent her project training with Ledyard police and said the experience was a valuable one to give her an inside look at what it means to be a local officer.
From administrative work with Chief John Rich to ride-along shifts with several patrol officers, Regine said she got to experience everything from responding to medical assists to searching for a car wanted in a nearby Groton criminal matter. She called the experience invaluable and said working with the agency only inspired her to be an officer more at a time when the nation's law enforcement finds itself under the public microscope.
"They were so caring; and both seeing them in action and knowing the struggles facing this nation, it has only made me want it more," Regine said. "I want to step up and be that good cop, to be someone who is willing to stand up for everyone and uphold the law on all sides. We need those now as much as ever."
Thompson, who aspires to one day be a writer, will attend UConn's Avery Campus in the fall and said the project gave him the opportunity to fine-tune his nonfiction skills. During his project, he worked with The Westerly Sun and even took on several freelance assignments to build his portfolio.
"Every writing style has a different set of challenges," Thompson said. "I've been more focused on creative writing to this point in my life, so it gave me a variety of experiences to improve my writing."
Finally, for others, completing the project was about family history and learning about one's heritage. Cawley said one student in particular, Anton Karam, seemed to really find an interest once he experience his culture in person.
Karam admits that until the summer before his senior year, he never had a strong interest in learning about his heritage. Karam's father is 100% Lebanese, and Karam said that his father tried to teach him Arabic but he just didn't have the interest.
That all changed once he spent nearly eight weeks in Lebanon, seeing the culture for himself. He said from the old monasteries to the Roman architecture, the whole trip just sparked something in himself that made him want to learn more about where he had come from.
"This whole experience, from the trip to my senior project, has certainly helped me develop a deeper understanding of my culture and it's made me proud to be who I am," said Karam, who will be attending UConn to study biology.
Cawley said these examples were just a few of many projects that went above and beyond this year and she said she couldn't be more proud of the work that the Class of 2020 accomplished.
"There were so many students that could have taken the easy way out. Instead, they went above and beyond to challenge themselves," Cawley said. "It really is a shame we couldn't host the public evening this year because these seniors deserved the spotlight."
