Grade 9
High Honors
Jane Ambrose
Sophie Broderick
Drew Deary
Isabella Deledda
Sophia Gouveia
Thatcher Grimes
Wyatt Hayes
Noah Klewin
David Levanto
Robert Lorimer
Allison Needham
Arianna Page
Anshi Patel
Nadia Ratib-Eixarch
Chloe Sanders
Trevor Scarchilli
Tyler Scarchilli
Addison Stanley
Hannah Wright,
Honors
Samantha Abate
Anna Barber
Hayden Bresnan
Zane Brewer
Carissa Browne
Abby Butremovic
Grace Capalbo
Grace Cassata
Kali Caswell
Katheryn DelGrosso
Jack Dowrey
Leila Gagnon
Lauren Glaza
Kaygan Hill-Payne
Riley Job
Niamh Korten
James Main
Carissa Manfredi
Jonathan Nave
Julia Pelletier
Mason Perkins
Cameron Rivet
Cooper Sottile
Jacob Stevenson
George Stewart
Abigail Urgo,
Grade 10
High Honors
Bradin Anderson
Ellen Anderson
Katelyn Pierce
William Raggon
Brielle Wright
Honors
Jon Anderson
Gavin Arruda
Sean Bergel
Naomi Boord
Keiran Boscoe
Deondre Bransford
Adele Cherenzia
Leah Cleary
Cameron Conway
Wyatt Elliott
Alyssa Hirschfeld
Rylee Kenny
Jayson Krysiewicz
Stella Mastroianni
Kiyle Montigny
Nicholas Picard
Rose Tardiff
Madison Wagner
Isabella Young
Emilienne Zeeman
Grade 11
High Honors
Nora Broderick
Nathaniel Dobley
Brooke Dowrey
Myra Floyd
Owen Foberg
Mykenzie Forbes
Samuel Gannotti
Michelle Macina
Benjamin Nave
Payton Osborn
Marissa Perkins
Kathleen Schroeder
Lucy Smith
Cydney Sottile
Michael Urgo
Honors
Isabella Anderson
Valeria Barajas
Joseph Bressette
Matthew Carroll
Cody Comeau
Meredith Coombe
Aubrey DuBois
Keelan Groves
Kiara Korten
Dakoda Lawrence
Tyler Leach
Annalee Lorimer
Jason Mazzella
Madeline O'Gara
Zachary Picard
Stephanie Rojas-Campos
Brady Sadowski
Maximus Seeley
Lily Tagg
Ethan Thompson
Ruby Varas
Grade 12
High Honors
Matthew Barrs
Norah Chapman
Grant Colsen
Samuel Fatone
Karyna Fowler
Emma Kappelman
Matthew Pierce
Timothy Robarge
Honors
Michael Caster
Leigha DuBois
Cameron Gouveia
Adelaide Hauptmann
Avery Hewes
Justus Hopkins
Emma Hundt
Lena Maine
Olivia Maine
Zoe Mayhew
Katelyn Melinosky
Ashley Meyer
William Mickelson
Madison Perkins
Leah Pion
Cora Post
Spencer Reichert
Hannah Ritchie
Hayley Tennant
Lucas Walley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.