standing Wheeler middle high school

The North Stonington public school system is looking to go from a hybrid model to a full reopening that puts safety first. | Sun file photo

Grade 9

High Honors

Jane Ambrose

Sophie Broderick

Drew Deary

Isabella Deledda

Sophia Gouveia

Thatcher Grimes

Wyatt Hayes

Noah Klewin

David Levanto

Robert Lorimer

Allison Needham

Arianna Page

Anshi Patel

Nadia Ratib-Eixarch

Chloe Sanders

Trevor Scarchilli

Tyler Scarchilli

Addison Stanley

 Hannah Wright,

Honors

Samantha Abate

Anna Barber

Hayden Bresnan

Zane Brewer

Carissa Browne

Abby Butremovic

Grace Capalbo

Grace Cassata

Kali Caswell

Katheryn DelGrosso

Jack Dowrey

Leila Gagnon

Lauren Glaza

Kaygan Hill-Payne

Riley Job

Niamh Korten

James Main

Carissa Manfredi

Jonathan Nave

Julia Pelletier

Mason Perkins

Cameron Rivet

Cooper Sottile

Jacob Stevenson

George Stewart

Abigail Urgo,

Grade 10

High Honors

Bradin Anderson

Ellen Anderson

Katelyn Pierce

William Raggon

Brielle Wright

Honors

Jon Anderson

Gavin Arruda

Sean Bergel

Naomi Boord

Keiran Boscoe

Deondre Bransford

Adele Cherenzia

Leah Cleary

Cameron Conway

Wyatt Elliott

Alyssa Hirschfeld

Rylee Kenny

Jayson Krysiewicz

Stella Mastroianni

Kiyle Montigny

Nicholas Picard

Rose Tardiff

Madison Wagner

Isabella Young

Emilienne Zeeman

Grade 11

High Honors

Nora Broderick

Nathaniel Dobley

Brooke Dowrey

Myra Floyd

Owen Foberg

Mykenzie Forbes

Samuel Gannotti

Michelle Macina

Benjamin Nave

Payton Osborn

Marissa Perkins

Kathleen Schroeder

Lucy Smith

Cydney Sottile

Michael Urgo

Honors

Isabella Anderson

Valeria Barajas

Joseph Bressette

Matthew Carroll

Cody Comeau

Meredith Coombe

Aubrey DuBois

Keelan Groves

Kiara Korten

Dakoda Lawrence

Tyler Leach

Annalee Lorimer

Jason Mazzella

Madeline O'Gara

Zachary Picard

Stephanie Rojas-Campos

Brady Sadowski

Maximus Seeley

Lily Tagg

Ethan Thompson

Ruby Varas

Grade 12

High Honors

Matthew Barrs

Norah Chapman

Grant Colsen

Samuel Fatone

Karyna Fowler

Emma Kappelman

Matthew Pierce

Timothy Robarge

Honors

Michael Caster

Leigha DuBois

Cameron Gouveia

Adelaide Hauptmann

Avery Hewes

Justus Hopkins

Emma Hundt

Lena Maine

Olivia Maine

Zoe Mayhew

Katelyn Melinosky

Ashley Meyer

William Mickelson

Madison Perkins

Leah Pion

Cora Post

Spencer Reichert

Hannah Ritchie

Hayley Tennant

Lucas Walley

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.