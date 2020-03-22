Grade 9
High Honors
Isabella Anderson
Brooke Dowrey
Owen Foberg
Samuel Gannotti
Michelle Macina
Benjamin Nave
Madeline O'Gara
Payton Osborn
Kathleen Schroeder
Lucy Smith
Cydney Sottile
Michael Urgo
Honors
Bryn Anderson
Valeria Barajas
Joseph Bressette
Nora Broderick
Evan Browne
Matthew Carroll
Annabelle Castaneda
Cody Comeau
Meredith Coombe
Nathaniel Dobley
Aubrey DuBois
Keelan Groves
Nicholas Larkin
Dakoda Lawrence
Kendra Lessing
Sydney Loffler
Cienna Mastroianni
Skyler Morgan
Myra Nichols
Marissa Perkins
Stephanie Rojas Campos
Brady Sadowski
Lily Tagg
Ethan Thompson
Ruby Varas
Grade 10
High Honors
Justus Hopkins
Matthew Pierce
Timothy Robarge
Honors
Matthew Barrs
Grant Colsen
Samuel Fatone
Karyna Fowler
Cameron Gouveia
Adelaide Hauptmann
Avery Hewes
Emma Hundt
Hunter Lacerte
Olivia Maine
Katelyn Melinosky
Michael O'Gara
Andrew Patrick
Madison Perkins
Leah Pion
Cora Post
Janek Silva
Jaden Sullivan
Faith Thompson
Ute Zeeman
Grade 11
High Honors
Mitchell Ashton
Molly Butremovic
Breanna Lawton
Jacob Neddeau
Thomas Thompson
Honors
Grace Armstrong
Marissa Bergel
Sean Boldt
Amarie Bransford
Benjamin Dobley
Olivia Elliott
Joshua Gannotti
Kylie Groves
Lukas Jones
Tyler Lawton
Juliona Martens
Ava McSwain
Alden Rustici
Colby Sadowski
Macayla Schramm
Samuel Taylor
Grade 12
High Honors
Kaleb deMello
Rylin Fowler
Connor Melinosky
Lauren Rockwell
Daniel Schroeder
Pedro Valentin
Honors
Bowen Baker
Diego Barajas
Ethan Bogue
Olivia Bossie
Konner Bressette
Aidan Cameron
Clayton Carini
Michael Carroll
Samantha Caster
Daniele Crowley
Sophia Crutchley
Dylan Davino
Joseph DeMarco
Ethan Foberg
John Gomes
James Heath
Qing Hensley
Kyla MacDonald
Donovan Mason
Moira Mason
Nicholas Mendolia
Amanda Regine
Ian Spracklin
Malcolm Thompson
