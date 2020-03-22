standing Wheeler middle high school

Grade 9

High Honors

Isabella Anderson

Brooke Dowrey

Owen Foberg

Samuel Gannotti

Michelle Macina

Benjamin Nave

Madeline O'Gara

Payton Osborn

Kathleen Schroeder

Lucy Smith

Cydney Sottile

Michael Urgo

Honors

Bryn Anderson

Valeria Barajas

Joseph Bressette

Nora Broderick

Evan Browne

Matthew Carroll

Annabelle Castaneda

Cody Comeau

Meredith Coombe

Nathaniel Dobley

Aubrey DuBois

Keelan Groves

Nicholas Larkin

Dakoda Lawrence

Kendra Lessing

Sydney Loffler

Cienna Mastroianni

Skyler Morgan

Myra Nichols

Marissa Perkins

Stephanie Rojas Campos

Brady Sadowski

Lily Tagg

Ethan Thompson

Ruby Varas

 

Grade 10

High Honors

Justus Hopkins

Matthew Pierce

Timothy Robarge

Honors

Matthew Barrs

Grant Colsen

Samuel Fatone

Karyna Fowler

Cameron Gouveia

Adelaide Hauptmann

Avery Hewes

Emma Hundt

Hunter Lacerte

Olivia Maine

Katelyn Melinosky

Michael O'Gara

Andrew Patrick

Madison Perkins

Leah Pion

Cora Post

Janek Silva

Jaden Sullivan

Faith Thompson

Ute Zeeman

Grade 11

High Honors

Mitchell Ashton

Molly Butremovic

Breanna Lawton

Jacob Neddeau

Thomas Thompson

Honors

Grace Armstrong

Marissa Bergel

Sean Boldt

Amarie Bransford

Benjamin Dobley

Olivia Elliott

Joshua Gannotti

Kylie Groves

Lukas Jones

Tyler Lawton

Juliona Martens

Ava McSwain

Alden Rustici

Colby Sadowski

Macayla Schramm

Samuel Taylor

Grade 12

High Honors

Kaleb deMello

Rylin Fowler

Connor Melinosky

Lauren Rockwell

Daniel Schroeder

Pedro Valentin

Honors

Bowen Baker

Diego Barajas

Ethan Bogue

Olivia Bossie

Konner Bressette

Aidan Cameron

Clayton Carini

Michael Carroll

Samantha Caster

Daniele Crowley

Sophia Crutchley

Dylan Davino

Joseph DeMarco

Ethan Foberg

John Gomes

James Heath

Qing Hensley

Kyla MacDonald

Donovan Mason

Moira Mason

Nicholas Mendolia

Amanda Regine

Ian Spracklin

Malcolm Thompson

