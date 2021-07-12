Grade 9
High Honors
Naomi Boord
Jackson Hernandez
Katelyn Pierce
William Raggon
Rose Tardiff
Madison Wagner
Brielle Wright
Honors
Bradin Anderson
Ellen Anderson
Jon Anderson
Gavin Arruda
Keiran Boscoe
Adele Cherenzia
Leah Cleary
Cameron Conway
Alyssa Hirschfeld
Harlan Hyde
Jayson Krysiewicz
Jaiden Peterson
Nicholas Picard
Sophia Sellins
Grade 10
High Honors
Valeria Barajas
Nora Broderick
Brooke Dowrey
Owen Foberg
Samuel Gannotti
Michelle Macina
Benjamin Nave
Payton Osborn
Kathleen Schroeder
Lucy Smith
Cydney Sottile
Honors
Isabella Anderson
Samwise Bentley
Joseph Bressette
Matthew Carroll
Annabelle Castaneda
Cody Comeau
Eva Comeau
Meredith Coombe
Emma Cottingham
Ava Davino
Nathaniel Dobley
Aubrey DuBois
Myra Floyd
Keelan Groves
Sydney Loffler
Chase Lyman
Skyler Morgan
Madeline O'Gara
Marissa Perkins
Zachary Picard
Stephanie Rojas-Campos
Maximus Seeley
Lily Tagg
Ethan Thompson
Michael Urgo
Grade 11
High Honors
Matthew Barrs
Michael Caster
Grant Colsen
Samuel Fatone
Karyna Fowler
Cameron Gouveia
Emma Hundt
Emma Kappelman
Michael O'Gara
Matthew Pierce
Timothy Robarge
Honors
Marcos Bokel
Adelaide Hauptmann
Zoe Mayhew
Katelyn Melinosky
Andrew Patrick
Madison Perkins
Leah Pion
Cora Post
Matthew Ryan
Blake Stedman
Jaden Sullivan
Faith Thompson
Lucas Walley
Ute Zeeman
Grade 12
High Honors
Sean Boldt
Molly Butremovic
Olivia Elliott
Joshua Gannotti
Abigail Hare
Breanna Lawton
Tyler Lawton
Ava McSwain
Jacob Neddeau
Abigael Primett
Alden Rustici
Honors
Juel Anderson
Grace Armstrong
Marissa Bergel
Trenton Burbine
Ian Crandall
Benjamin Dobley
Ruy Fernandez-Autran
Laura Robert
Magnus Smith
Samuel Taylor
John Tillinghast
Ivy Valliere
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.