The North Stonington public school system is looking to go from a hybrid model to a full reopening that puts safety first. | Sun file photo

Grade 9

High Honors

Naomi Boord

Jackson Hernandez

Katelyn Pierce

William Raggon

Rose Tardiff

Madison Wagner

Brielle Wright

Honors

Bradin Anderson

Ellen Anderson

Jon Anderson

Gavin Arruda

Keiran Boscoe

Adele Cherenzia

Leah Cleary

Cameron Conway

Alyssa Hirschfeld

Harlan Hyde

Jayson Krysiewicz

Jaiden Peterson

Nicholas Picard

Sophia Sellins

Grade 10

High Honors

Valeria Barajas

Nora Broderick

Brooke Dowrey

Owen Foberg

Samuel Gannotti

Michelle Macina

Benjamin Nave

Payton Osborn

Kathleen Schroeder

Lucy Smith

Cydney Sottile

Honors

Isabella Anderson

Samwise Bentley

Joseph Bressette

Matthew Carroll

Annabelle Castaneda

Cody Comeau

Eva Comeau

Meredith Coombe

Emma Cottingham

Ava Davino

Nathaniel Dobley

Aubrey DuBois

Myra Floyd

Keelan Groves

Sydney Loffler

Chase Lyman

Skyler Morgan

Madeline O'Gara

Marissa Perkins

Zachary Picard

Stephanie Rojas-Campos

Maximus Seeley

Lily Tagg

Ethan Thompson

Michael Urgo

Grade 11

High Honors

Matthew Barrs

Michael Caster

Grant Colsen

Samuel Fatone

Karyna Fowler

Cameron Gouveia

Emma Hundt

Emma Kappelman

Michael O'Gara

Matthew Pierce

Timothy Robarge

Honors

Marcos Bokel

Adelaide Hauptmann

Zoe Mayhew

Katelyn Melinosky

Andrew Patrick

Madison Perkins

Leah Pion

Cora Post

Matthew Ryan

Blake Stedman

Jaden Sullivan

Faith Thompson

Lucas Walley

Ute Zeeman

Grade 12

High Honors

Sean Boldt

Molly Butremovic

Olivia Elliott

Joshua Gannotti

Abigail Hare

Breanna Lawton

Tyler Lawton

Ava McSwain

Jacob Neddeau

Abigael Primett

Alden Rustici

Honors

Juel Anderson

Grace Armstrong

Marissa Bergel

Trenton Burbine

Ian Crandall

Benjamin Dobley

Ruy Fernandez-Autran

Laura Robert

Magnus Smith

Samuel Taylor

John Tillinghast

Ivy Valliere

