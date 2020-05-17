standing Wheeler middle high school

Grade 9

High Honors

Isabella Anderson

Nora Broderick

Annabelle Castaneda

Cody Comeau

Brooke Dowrey

Owen Foberg

Samuel Gannotti

Michelle Macina

Benjamin Nave

Madeline O'Gara

Payton Osborn

Kathleen Schroeder

Lucy Smith

Cydney Sottile

Michael Urgo

Ruby Varas

Honors

Bryn Anderson

Valeria Barajas

Matthew Carroll

Eva Comeau

Meredith Coombe

Emma Cottingham

Nathaniel Dobley

Aubrey DuBois

Keelan Groves

Dakoda Lawrence

Sydney Loffler

Laura Mazzella

Skyler Morgan

Myra Nichols

Marissa Perkins

Zachary Picard

Stephanie Rojas-Campos

Brady Sadowski

Ethan Thompson

Grade 10

High Honors

Grant Colsen

Samuel Fatone

Karyna Fowler

Matthew Pierce

Timothy Robarge

Honors

Matthew Barrs

Alissa Buonanno

Michael Caster

Cameron Gouveia

Justus Hopkins

Emma Hundt

Hunter Lacerte

Lena Maine

Olivia Maine

Zoe Mayhew

Katelyn Melinosky

Seadai Napoles

Michael O'Gara

Andrew Patrick

Madison Perkins

Leah Pion

Cora Post

Spencer Reichert

Janek Silva

Jaden Sullivan

Faith Thompson

Ute Zeeman

Grade 11

High Honors

Molly Butremovic

Breanna Lawton

Alden Rustici

Honors

Grace Armstrong

Mitchell Ashton

Marissa Bergel

Sean Boldt

Amarie Bransford

Benjamin Dobley

Olivia Elliott

Joshua Gannotti

Abigail Hare

Lukas Jones

Tyler Lawton

Juliona Martens

Ava McSwain

Jacob Neddeau

Macayla Schramm

Magnus Smith

Samuel Taylor

Thomas Thompson

Ivy Valliere

Grade 12

High Honors

Olivia Bossie

Aidan Cameron

Samantha Caster

Kaleb deMello

Rylin Fowler

Qing Hensley

Connor Melinosky

Amanda Regine

Lauren Rockwell

Daniel Schroeder

Ian Spracklin

Malcolm Thompson

Honors

Bowen Baker

Ethan Bogue

Konner Bressette

Clayton Carini

Michael Carroll

Daniele Crowley

Sophia Crutchley

Dylan Davino

Ethan Foberg

John Gomes

Savannah Johnson

Anton Karam

Donovan Mason

Moira Mason

Nicholas Mendolia

Scott Pion

Kristiana Ram

Bridget Riggins

Kayden Rose

Pedro Valentin

