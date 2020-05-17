Grade 9
High Honors
Isabella Anderson
Nora Broderick
Annabelle Castaneda
Cody Comeau
Brooke Dowrey
Owen Foberg
Samuel Gannotti
Michelle Macina
Benjamin Nave
Madeline O'Gara
Payton Osborn
Kathleen Schroeder
Lucy Smith
Cydney Sottile
Michael Urgo
Ruby Varas
Honors
Bryn Anderson
Valeria Barajas
Matthew Carroll
Eva Comeau
Meredith Coombe
Emma Cottingham
Nathaniel Dobley
Aubrey DuBois
Keelan Groves
Dakoda Lawrence
Sydney Loffler
Laura Mazzella
Skyler Morgan
Myra Nichols
Marissa Perkins
Zachary Picard
Stephanie Rojas-Campos
Brady Sadowski
Ethan Thompson
Grade 10
High Honors
Grant Colsen
Samuel Fatone
Karyna Fowler
Matthew Pierce
Timothy Robarge
Honors
Matthew Barrs
Alissa Buonanno
Michael Caster
Cameron Gouveia
Justus Hopkins
Emma Hundt
Hunter Lacerte
Lena Maine
Olivia Maine
Zoe Mayhew
Katelyn Melinosky
Seadai Napoles
Michael O'Gara
Andrew Patrick
Madison Perkins
Leah Pion
Cora Post
Spencer Reichert
Janek Silva
Jaden Sullivan
Faith Thompson
Ute Zeeman
Grade 11
High Honors
Molly Butremovic
Breanna Lawton
Alden Rustici
Honors
Grace Armstrong
Mitchell Ashton
Marissa Bergel
Sean Boldt
Amarie Bransford
Benjamin Dobley
Olivia Elliott
Joshua Gannotti
Abigail Hare
Lukas Jones
Tyler Lawton
Juliona Martens
Ava McSwain
Jacob Neddeau
Macayla Schramm
Magnus Smith
Samuel Taylor
Thomas Thompson
Ivy Valliere
Grade 12
High Honors
Olivia Bossie
Aidan Cameron
Samantha Caster
Kaleb deMello
Rylin Fowler
Qing Hensley
Connor Melinosky
Amanda Regine
Lauren Rockwell
Daniel Schroeder
Ian Spracklin
Malcolm Thompson
Honors
Bowen Baker
Ethan Bogue
Konner Bressette
Clayton Carini
Michael Carroll
Daniele Crowley
Sophia Crutchley
Dylan Davino
Ethan Foberg
John Gomes
Savannah Johnson
Anton Karam
Donovan Mason
Moira Mason
Nicholas Mendolia
Scott Pion
Kristiana Ram
Bridget Riggins
Kayden Rose
Pedro Valentin
