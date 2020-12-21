Grade 9
High Honors
Gavin Arruda
Naomi Boord
Leah Cleary
Jaustin Gudbrandsen
Jackson Hernandez
Katelyn Pierce
William Raggon
Brielle Wright
Honors
Bradin Anderson
Ellen Anderson
Jon Anderson
Sean Bergel
Keiran Boscoe
Deondre Bransford
Adele Cherenzia
Ryan Cobb
Cameron Conway
Rylee Kenny
Jayson Krysiewicz
Haley Kumpf
Stella Mastroianni
Paige Mayne
Brandon Mello
Jaiden Peterson
Colin Russell
Tyler Signor
Rose Tardiff
Madison Wagner
Isabella Young
Grade 10
High Honors
Valeria Barajas
Nora Broderick
Cody Comeau
Nathaniel Dobley
Brooke Dowrey ,Owen Foberg
Samuel Gannotti
Keelan Groves
Michelle Macina
Benjamin Nave
Madeline O'Gara
Payton Osborn
Kathleen Schroeder
Lucy Smith
Cydney Sottile
Michael Urgo
Ruby Varas
Honors
Bryn Anderson
Isabella Anderson
Joseph Bressette
Matthew Carroll
Meredith Coombe
Emma Cottingham
Ava Davino
Nicholas Larkin
Dakoda Lawrence
Annalee Lorimer
Alexah Napoles
Marissa Perkins
Stephanie Rojas-Campos
Brady Sadowski
Maximus Seeley
Lily Tagg
Ethan Thompson
Grade 11
High Honors
Matthew Barrs
Grant Colsen
Cameron Gouveia
Matthew Pierce
Timothy Robarge
Honors
Samuel Fatone
Karyna Fowler
Adelaide Hauptmann
Justus Hopkins
Emma Hundt
Emma Kappelman
Olivia Maine
Zoe Mayhew
Katelyn Melinosky
Andrew Patrick
Madison Perkins
Leah Pion
Cora Post
Spencer Reichert
Matthew Ryan
Blake Stedman
Grade 12
High Honors
Molly Butremovic
AnnMarie Dussault
Olivia Elliott
Joshua Gannotti
Abigail Hare
Breanna Lawton
Tyler Lawton
Hayden Leach
Ava McSwain
Miranda Pabst
Alden Rustici
Magnus Smith
Honors
David Anderson
Grace Armstrong
Marissa Bergel
Sean Boldt
Ian Crandall
Benjamin Dobley
Ruy Fernandez-Autran
Jessica Johnson
Lukas Jones
Juliona Martens
Jacob Neddeau
Abigael Primett
Laura Robert
Macayla Schramm
Samuel Taylor
John Tillinghast
Ivy Valliere
