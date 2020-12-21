standing Wheeler middle high school

Grade 9

High Honors

Gavin Arruda

Naomi Boord

Leah Cleary

Jaustin Gudbrandsen

Jackson Hernandez

Katelyn Pierce

William Raggon

Brielle Wright

Honors

Bradin Anderson

Ellen Anderson

Jon Anderson

Sean Bergel

Keiran Boscoe

Deondre Bransford

Adele Cherenzia

Ryan Cobb

Cameron Conway

Rylee Kenny

 Jayson Krysiewicz

Haley Kumpf

Stella Mastroianni

Paige Mayne

Brandon Mello

Jaiden Peterson

Colin Russell

Tyler Signor

Rose Tardiff

Madison Wagner

Isabella Young

Grade 10

High Honors

Valeria Barajas

Nora Broderick

Cody Comeau

Nathaniel Dobley

Brooke Dowrey ,Owen Foberg

Samuel Gannotti

Keelan Groves

Michelle Macina

Benjamin Nave

Madeline O'Gara

Payton Osborn

Kathleen Schroeder

Lucy Smith

Cydney Sottile

Michael Urgo

Ruby Varas

Honors

Bryn Anderson

Isabella Anderson

Joseph Bressette

Matthew Carroll

Meredith Coombe

Emma Cottingham

Ava Davino

Nicholas Larkin

Dakoda Lawrence

Annalee Lorimer

Alexah Napoles

Marissa Perkins

Stephanie Rojas-Campos

Brady Sadowski

Maximus Seeley

Lily Tagg

Ethan Thompson

Grade 11

High Honors

Matthew Barrs

Grant Colsen

Cameron Gouveia

Matthew Pierce

Timothy Robarge

Honors

Samuel Fatone

Karyna Fowler

Adelaide Hauptmann

Justus Hopkins

Emma Hundt

Emma Kappelman

Olivia Maine

Zoe Mayhew

Katelyn Melinosky

Andrew Patrick

Madison Perkins

Leah Pion

Cora Post

Spencer Reichert

Matthew Ryan

Blake Stedman

Grade 12

High Honors

Molly Butremovic

AnnMarie Dussault

Olivia Elliott

Joshua Gannotti

Abigail Hare

Breanna Lawton

Tyler Lawton

Hayden Leach

Ava McSwain

Miranda Pabst

Alden Rustici

Magnus Smith

Honors

David Anderson

Grace Armstrong

Marissa Bergel

Sean Boldt

Ian Crandall

Benjamin Dobley

Ruy Fernandez-Autran

Jessica Johnson

Lukas Jones

Juliona Martens

Jacob Neddeau

Abigael Primett

Laura Robert

Macayla Schramm

Samuel Taylor

John Tillinghast

Ivy Valliere

