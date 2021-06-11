standing Wheeler middle high school

The North Stonington public school system is looking to go from a hybrid model to a full reopening that puts safety first. | Sun file photo

Kolton Gray Amaral

David Lawrence Anderson

Juel Lauren Anderson

Grace Olivia Armstrong

Mitchell James Ashton

Marissa Nicole Bergel

Sean Brian Boldt

Amarie Leah Bransford

Trenton James Aldeia Burbine

Molly Rae Butremovic

Anthony Richard Castaneda

Isaak Joseph Colechia

Ian David Crandall

Jessica Gloria Dame

Benjamin Powell Dobley

AnnMarie Jeanne Dussault

Olivia Ann Elliott

Ruy Fernandez-Autran

Joshua Neil Gannotti

Kylie Hayden Groves

Abigail Allison Hare

Jessica Lynn Johnson

Lukas Brett Jones

Dean Albert Kennedy

Breanna Rae Lawton

Tyler Bruce Lawton

Hayden Edward Leach

Rebecca Lyn Main

Juliona Louise Martens

Aidan Louis Mastroianni

Ava Blair McSwain

Jacob Steven Neddeau

Miranda Renee Pabst

Abigael Jo Primett

Aiden Louis Rathbun

Laura Ashley Robert

Alden Harrison Rustici

Colby Robert Sadowski

Macayla Mae Schramm

Magnus Aulton Smith

Samuel Ethan Taylor

Thomas John Thompson

John David Tillinghast

Ivy May Valliere

Liam Richard Warren

