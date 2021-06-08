NORTH STONINGTON — For best friends Molly Butremovic and Olivia Elliott, both members of the Wheeler High Class of 2021, the goal was always to work hard and remain focused so that they would have a chance to end up ranked as the top 10 in their class.
The seniors never expected that they would end up finishing as the two top-ranked students in their entire class, however.
Butremovic and Elliott, who serve as president and vice president of the Class of 2021, were notified on Tuesday that following an intense competition that involved several talented, dedicated students, they had earned bragging rights at the top of the school’s annual top 10 list. It marked a slight jump in rankings for each from the end of their junior year, which the soon-to-be-graduates said was the result of a strong work ethic, an ability to challenge one another and support from the community and both their families.
“I think, being senior year, we knew we would be dealing with senioritis, but we also knew we were working towards something potentially great,” said Butremovic. “We were both able to work within each other’s agendas and had both focused on lifting each other up, so it helped to keep us focused.”
As the two prepare for graduation and look to move on to new challenges, each said they will never forget where they came from and how they climbed to the top of the list.
Butremovic and Elliott, both 18, were born into families with a long history of involvement in public education, which each said gave them the confidence and support to succeed. Butremovic’s parents, Kristen and Chuck, are both teachers at Griswold Middle School, and her extended family, including grandparents, aunts and uncles, have worked in various teacher and school administrator roles.
Meanwhile, Elliott’s mother is Stonington Middle School ELA teacher Noreen Elliott, who was just named the Stonington Public Schools Educator of the Year. She made sure to also credit her father, Don, for his support as well.
“Our families have always been there for us, and having such a background in education made it easier for them to help us understand how to connect with our teachers,” Olivia Elliott said. “They helped provide us with the confidence we needed to push forward and work towards our goals.”
The two girls met in kindergarten and although they were friendly early, they weren’t necessarily all that close. Both said it was around high school, when they connected on shared interests and found themselves in every class together during their freshman year — the two would not actually have a different schedule again until the start of their senior year — that they became the best of friends.
Principal Kristen St. Germain described each as intelligent, talented and “incredibly motivated” students who connected despite starting their high school careers in different places. Butremovic entered the school a three-sport athlete with a desire to be a leader, St. Germain said, while Elliott was a soft-spoken but highly talented student and dancer.
By the end of their junior year, however, they had climbed the ranks together and reached second and fourth in their class, and Principal Kristen St. Germain said while others struggled to keep the pace following an unexpected shift in education as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two girls instead stepped up to coordinate and organize many events and programs for their classmates.
“I have to say, without them here, without their hand in organizing everything, this would have been a much different year,” St. Germain said. “They never slowed, never hesitated and were always working towards making a difference.”
Despite their close-knit bond and similar academic achievements, their mentors and Wheeler High teachers Joe and Jessica Cawley said each also brings their own personality and abilities to the table as well.
An avid dancer who just completed her last performance with Jeanne's Dance & Gymnastic Center in Westerly, Elliott is a member of National Honor Society who spent the last two years as a captain of the cheerleading team. She was named an ECC all-star her sophomore and junior years. Elliott has also worked as a friendly face at Mango’s Wood-Fired Pizza Co. in Olde Mistick Village.
St. Germain praised Elliott’s growth, saying she has budded from a kind but quiet freshman into a talented and outgoing individual who will one day make a positive difference in the world.
Butremovic has been a recognizable face as well, earning recognition for her efforts as an athlete in basketball, volleyball and softball, serving as captain of all three teams this past year and captain of the girls basketball team during her junior year. Her talents on the court even earned her honors as the CIAC player of the week for basketball during the 2019-20 season.
She is also a member of the National Honor Society, and had worked during her class project to produce promotional videos for small businesses in the region who were struggling during the pandemic.
“She’s got a lot of drive and it’s part of what separates her,” said Joe Cawley, who taught both students and served as Butremovic’s softball coach. “She is a class act; they both are class acts.”
Following graduation, Butremovic will attend the University of Connecticut in Storrs, where she plans to major in sports management and said she is interested in becoming an educator one day. Elliott, on the other hand, will be heading to the University of Vermont, where she intends to major in health sciences as she seeks a possible career in the medical field.
The Cawleys said they have no doubt that both women will find their way and make their mark.
“If there are examples of two students who exemplified resilience during the pandemic, they were it,” Jessica Cawley said. “They not only managed to navigate a world of internet issues and a shift to Google Classroom, but they never once gave up, never got down and didn’t miss a beat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.