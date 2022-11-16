NORTH STONINGTON — Corie Bratter, the fun-loving, carefree newlywed in Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park," may be a far cry from Lady Macbeth, but that's just fine by Nora Broderick.
Broderick, who played Lady Macbeth last spring in the Wheeler High School Drama Club's production of the Shakespeare play, will become Corie Bratter in her school's production of the much-loved Simon comedy this weekend.
"I love Corie," said Broderick, 17, a Wheeler senior Monday night during a break in rehearsals. "She's a free spirit and so much fun."
"She's a ray of sunshine," added Broderick, who was wearing Corie's costume — a mini-dress, white vinyl go-go boots and a wide, white headband, "especially compared to Lady Macbeth."
The Simon play, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 1963, is centered around Corie and her husband, Paul, who are newly married and living in a fifth-floor Manhattan walk-up.
While Corie, a kooky, bohemian sort, finds charm and fun in the drafty, over-priced apartment, where snow falls inside thanks to a broken skylight. Paul, on the other hand, is a straight-laced, serious attorney whose patience with the broken radiator and interior snowfall is wearing thin.
Senior Owen Foberg, 17, who played Macbeth last season, will play the role of Paul in "Barefoot in the Park."
"He's not as much fun as Macbeth," said Foberg with a laugh. "I have lots to live up to with this one."
Marybeth Tavares, an English teacher who heads up the drama club and is directing "Barefoot in the Park," said typically, the school stages one play a year, and often that play is a musical.
But plans changed, especially after last year's resounding success with "Macbeth."
Tavares said she wanted to give the talented seniors another opportunity on the stage before they graduate, but since neither sing, and the spring play, "Little Mermaid," a musical, is already cast and in the works, she came up with the idea to produce a second play with a smaller cast.
Simon's quirky comedy, which is packed with his trademark snappy, zippy, zingy dialogue, fit the bill.
"They were so phenomenal in 'Macbeth'," she said, "I couldn't do that to them in their senior year ... not let them act once more."
"I had to give them another chance to be on stage before graduation," she said. "They are all super reliable."
Benjamin Nave, 17, another senior, will join the cast as Victor Velasco, Corie and Paul's eccentric neighbor, who lives in the attic above them.
Jason Mazzella, 17, also a senior, will play the role of Harry Pepper, the repairman who was practicing his best "out of breath after climbing five flights of stairs" bit. Mazzella played Banquo in last year's "Macbeth."
The only non-senior in the five-person cast is 15-year-old sophomore Sophie Broderick, who will play Corie's mother, Ethel, and happens to be Nora's little sister in real life.
"It's kind of funny playing my big sister's mother-in-law," said Sophie with a smile.
Wearing a vintage cloche hat and with a fox stole around her neck, Sophie described Ethel as "very passive-aggressive," but funny in a "back-handed way."
As the cast members assembled on stage, freshman Anna Zeeman, 14, one of the play's two stage managers, put on a set of headphones and walked across the gymnasium floor toward Phinnias Sullivan, a 15-year-old Stonington High School student who'll be doing lights for the show, and Cameron Mello, 16, who's also a member of the crew.
"It's my first time doing this," said Zeeman, who is co-managing with senior Eva Comeau.
"OK," said Tavares as she looked up at the student actors sitting on the stage who were busy faux sampling a concoction of Victor Velasco's called "knichi." "How do we convey humor?"
Wheeler Drama will present Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park" on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Wheeler High School, 297 Norwich Westerly Road, North Stonington. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for students and seniors.
