NORTH STONINGTON — There were little fishies on the floor and a flounder on the stage at the Wheeler High School gymnatorium Tuesday evening, along with a large, red, life-size crab.
It was dress rehearsal for Disney's "The Little Mermaid Jr.," the spring production of the Wheeler High School Drama Club, and several cast members — including 18-year-old Emma Cottingham, the senior who plays Ariel — the mermaid princess who dreams of becoming human — had gathered in costume to run through lines and songs.
"Okay, everyone in their places," shouted the play's director, Marybeth Tavares, as she settled into a chair in front of the stage, script in hand. "Curtain, please."
"I've always been a drama kid," said Cottingham shortly before the rehearsal began. "I've been acting since I was four years old and I love being directed by Mrs. Tavares. Everything she does is a hit."
Tavares, who also teaches English at Wheeler, has a knack for involving students in drama club productions.
Cottingham laughed as she described the role mix-up that occurred earlier this year before the casting for the play was announced.
"I tried out for Ursula," she began, "and my best friend tried out for Ariel."
Cottingham's best friend is Chloe Sanders, the 15-year-old sophomore who plays the role of the Ursula, the vampy sea witch.
"We ended up getting each others' roles," said a smiling Sanders. "I tried out for Ariel."
Ursula is "a very sassy character," said Sanders, with a laugh. "It's really fun. They told me to think of a drag queen. It's a really fun role to play."
Nearby stood 18-year-old senior Nora Broderick, clipboard in hand, who played Lady Macbeth in the club's ambitious production of "Macbeth," and Corie Bratter, the fun-loving, carefree newlywed in Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park" last November.
"I'm the assistant director," said Broderick with a smile, "and, oh my goodness, it's very different than being on stage."
Broderick, a regular member of the Wheeler High School Drama Club who plans to attend the University of Connecticut next year, said while she intends to major in English, she might minor in theater arts.
Backstage, 18-year-old senior Dakoda Lawrence, a "theater regular" who plays Sebastian, the crab, said she has long wanted to play the role of Sebastian, and even learned a special dialogue with a vocal coach.
"Honestly," she said, raising her red claws and smiling, "I am very happy. I get to be like the number one under the sea and just jam out."
Jason Mazzella, a senior who played Banquo in last year's "Macbeth," and Harry Pepper, the repairman in "Barefoot in the Park," stood nearby, wearing the costume he wears as Ariel's love interest, Prince Eric.
"I love being Prince Eric," said a smiling Mazzella. "I'm having fun."
Nearby, 16-year-old junior Ryan Cobb, who plays Pilot, said he auditioned for the play to "get out of my comfort zone."
"It's my first play," Cobb added.
It will also be the first time on stage for 18-year-old Alex Douton, a senior who is playing Ariel's strict but caring father, King Triton.
Nearby, 12-year-old Eloise Post, a seventh-grader, was having her face painted in bright shades of yellow and blue.
"I'm Ariel's best friend," said Post, who plays Flounder, Ariel's loyal companion. "And I get to wear sparkly blue sneakers and glide around on stage. It's pretty cool."
"It's my first actual play," said a smiling Post.
Back at dress rehearsal, 17-year-old Cameron Mello of North Stonington, the technical director and a student at Grasso Southeastern Technical High School, adjusted his headset while Tavares called out one last direction.
"If you're not on stage, you're in the green room," Tavares called out. "Remember, we're starting halfway through."
As the music began, a group of young girls — including 7-year-old North Stonington Elementary School first-grader Evelyn Strunk — sat on the floor next to Choral Director Olivia Black staring up at the stage full of bakers and birds, eyes wide. The girls were going to play little fishies and sea creatures "under the sea," Black said.
Just outside the gymnatorium, Evelyn's mom, Jen Strunk, sat waiting for her little fish.
"It'll be her first time on stage," said Jen with a smile. "She is very excited."
The Wheeler High Drama Club will present "The Little Mermaid Jr." on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door at Wheeler High School, 297 Norwich-Westerly Road.
