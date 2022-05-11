NORTH STONINGTON — The Wheeler High School Drama Club students involved with the spring production of "Macbeth" have been doing a remarkable job with Shakespeare's tale of murder and madness, according to Director Marybeth Tavares.
"They have exceeded my expectations," said a delighted Tavares Tuesday afternoon as she discussed the play, which opens Friday night for a three-performance run. "I am blown away by the cast ... and the crew."
Tavares, who also teaches English, said the students have wholeheartedly embraced the challenge of staging one of Shakespeare's most complicated plays.
"It's been a great experience," said senior Ute Zeeman, 17, the stage manager for the show. "It's my first time and I'm having a great time. People should really come and see it."
Junior Nora Broderick, 17, in her first Shakespeare production, has taken on the daunting role of Lady Macbeth.
"It's been a new kind of challenge," said Broderick, who said she watched several film versions of the play while she was learning her lines, including Joel Coen's recently-released "The Tragedy of Macbeth" with Denzel Washington as Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. "I really, really love it."
Like Zeeman, Broderick said it's been "a great experience" to be part of the cast and crew of the production.
Tavares said taking on the role of such a "cruel and vindictive woman" is not easy but Broderick "handles it with grace and aplomb."
Junior Owen Foberg, who plays the title role, gives a "very sympathetic Macbeth," said Tavares. "He has a natural sense."
Foberg, 16, said his character requires a lot of emotion and "is fun to get into."
"I really like this play," he added.
Senior Matthew Ryan, 18, who plays the role of Macduff, said he's thankful to be in the play and to have the opportunity to perform on stage in his final year of high school.
Tavares, who has taught many of the students in her English classes, said while she never had Ryan as a student, she did notice him walking down the hall one day.
"There was just something about his presence in that hall," she recalled with a laugh. "So I went up to him and said, 'Do you act?'"
"When he said, 'No,' I said, 'Well, now you do,'" she said with a laugh. "I knew."
"I'm thankful to Mrs. Tavares," Ryan said. "She had a vision."
Tavares said it was the vision of sophomore Rylie Grijalva that has made the costumes for "Macbeth" so extraordinary.
"She brought a mood board to rehearsal one day," said Tavares, then created masks for the witches."
"I made some abstracts with zip ties and wires," said Grijalva, the official costume designer.
"She really captured the witches and translated the crow," Tavares added. "And she made most of the costumes herself."
"Instead of having to rent costumes, Rylie designed and created them," she added. "It's really quite amazing."
Amazing too, added Tavares, is the fact that junior Michelle Macina, the music director, has written some original music for the production.
"We have a small pit orchestra with a flute, a trumpet and percussion," she said.
Broderick, who plays Lady Macbeth, said she is looking forward to seeing "Macbeth" on Broadway later this month.
"It's one of our spring field trips," she said. "Mrs. Tavares is taking us to see Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga."
The Broadway show, directed by Sam Gold, features Negga in her Broadway debut in a what has been described as a "world-premiere production of Shakespeare’s heart-racing drama ... A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, ... the story of one couple’s obsession with power — and their guilt after doing the unthinkable."
Performances of "Macbeth" will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at noon at the Wheeler High School Auditorium. Tickets are $10; $8 for students/seniors. For tickets email tavaresm@nostoschools.org. For more information, visit facebook.com/WheelerDrama.
