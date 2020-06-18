NORTH STONINGTON — It hasn't been an easy year for members of the Wheeler High School Class of 2020, but graduating seniors weren't about to let the uncontrollable circumstances of a global pandemic define them.
Parents, staff and students came together Thursday for a celebration dubbed "Seniors on Parade," an event that included a 40-minute procession around the town's school properties with hundreds of cars festooned with signs, balloons and other decorations paying tribute to members of the graduating class, who were set up about 8 feet apart.
There was plenty of music and cheering, a giant Minion, a decorated tractor and all the cowbells, whistles and blow horns you'd get at a traditional ceremony. Those passing even tossed candy to the graduates, much to the surprise and joy of several.
"It's certainly something different, and I guess getting candy will help make up for the other stuff we couldn't do," said Kaleb deMello with a chuckle as he waved to the passing motorists.
"For me though, it is a great opportunity to see some of my classmates that I haven't seen in several months. This might be the last opportunity we have together," he said.
Dylan Davino, who will be attending UConn next year to study engineering, said it was interesting to see the whole community come together in such a different way and praised efforts of staff to do something special.
"No other class, in the past 100 years, has gone through something like this pandemic. It's cool to see so many people coming out to show their appreciation," Davino said.
The evening ceremony, which also included a drive-by presentation of diplomas and a professional 40-minute video released to graduates at 8 p.m., helped to honor a group of 47 graduates that has been defined by its resiliency and ability to adjust. They didn't let the pandemic slow their growth, both Principal Kristen St. Germain and Superintendent of Schools Peter Nero said, and the entire class should look back with pride in their accomplishments.
"Tonight, on your scheduled graduation day, I refuse to make this about what you may have lost as a class or what you could have had if only things had gone different," St. Germain said in the prerecorded commencement video. "Instead, I am going to focus on what you will have moving forward."
St. Germain said that the class, which first arrived at Wheeler as middle school students in 2013, was defined by its drive, grit and determination. Through the madness of the COVID-19 pandemic, the students stepped up and delivered, adjusting to a new Google classroom schedules and Zoom conferences. She said some got themselves into college while others found jobs, but each student found their own way to learn and grow.
She noted that many of the students also adjusted to the new realities of what it meant to be members of the community, working together to organize birthday drive-by celebrations and other socially-distanced events.
"That is what I will remember most about the Class of 2020," St. Germain said. "Not that they lost, but instead that they gained some incredible life skills that many students their age don't often leave their high school experience with."
Class essayist Dan Schroeder, who also finished as one of the class' top students, said the Class of 2020 will be remembered as a class of firsts.
The students were the first graduating class to spend a full year in the new school building — at least until the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The seniors were tasked with being the first group to test a new schedule with extended instruction time. And they were the first class ever to graduate amid a global pandemic that led to schools nationwide shutting down.
Schroeder praised his fellow graduates and said despite all these challenges, members of the Class of 2020 didn't just survive, but thrived. He said that their experience will help the graduates in their next phase of life, whatever it may be.
"Thankfully, resilience and collaboration is in our Wheeler DNA," Schroeder said. "The Class of 2020 will not be defined by a pandemic. We will be defined by the traits that best define who we are. We are resilient, connected, collaborative, and close."
"Adapting to difficult situations and overcoming obstacles is in our nature, and I am confident that Wheeler's Class of 2020 is up to the challenge," he said.
The message of resiliency was also shared by the Class of 2020's co-presidents, Amanda Regine and Savannah Johnson.
Regine urged her fellow classmates to be proud of what they accomplished and even more proud of navigating odd circumstances to achieve what they had. She said the staff provided students with the tools they needed, and her classmates took those skills and used them to finish strong.
"Distance learning, in addition to to dealing with a global pandemic, taught us that when times are hard, you are forced to be resilient and take on whatever comes your way," Regine said. "Wheeler's community creates students that are just that."
Johnson told graduates that they should also be proud of how the community has responded, as well as being confident in who they are as individuals.
"While we lost the finale of our year, we have not lost the great sense of unity in our community," Johnson said. "There has been an overflowing amount of support to our class, and this is something we cannot take for granted."
As the students prepare for their next steps in life, Nero told them to keep their heads up and remember that even in the worst of times, they can find happiness and success. Nero compared the challenges that the class went through this year to those of the Greatest Generation, a group that was born during the Great Depression and served in World War II.
Nero encouraged students who may be struggling with the challenges to remember that "this too shall pass," and will leave them will a story like no other.
"Like my parents of the Greatest Generation, you too will have a story to tell of the events in your lives to your children that will be retold to your grandchildren," he said. "Like the Greatest Generation, I know that the events of the last four months will help you to appreciate life in a much fuller way."
