NORTH STONINGTON — Robert Cillino will have some big shoes to fill when he takes over as principal at North Stonington Elementary School in the coming weeks, but the Westerly resident said he is excited to join the community in a leadership role and hopes to build on the district’s successes over the past decade.
Cillino will officially take the reins in mid-January, replacing longtime educator Veronica “Ronnie” Wilkison, who is retiring on Dec. 31 after 16 years at the helm.
Cillino, who was elected Nov. 3 to serve on the Westerly School Committee, was appointed Friday following a unanimous vote from members of the North Stonington Board of Education after receiving the recommendation of Superintendent of Schools Peter L. Nero following a lengthy hiring process.
“We were incredibly fortunate in that we had five candidates this time around who were all well-qualified, and we could have hired any of them, but Rob stood out because of the combination of his leadership ability and his humble personality,” Nero said. “Everyone we spoke with said the same thing, and there wasn’t a single person who had anything negative to say about him.”
The 51-year-old Cillino will receive an annual salary of $137,896, which is the year-one administrative salary under the existing union contract with the district.
Cillino is a native of Westerly and a 1987 graduate of Westerly High School. He continues to live there with his wife, Kerri, a Pfizer employee, and his children Rocco, a freshman at the University of Rhode Island; Nina, a junior at WHS; and Sophia, an eighth-grader at Westerly Middle School.
Cillino is a 1991 graduate of the University of Rhode Island, where he received a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and he has since earned a master’s degree in elementary education and a 6th-year degree from Sacred Heart University.
“I am both excited for the opportunity and humbled to be chosen among such a strong list of candidates,” Cillino said Tuesday. “I feel incredibly fortunate to be stepping into a district with a school that is doing all the right things and look forward to the opportunity to be a part of a team already dedicated to providing a quality education to North Stonington students.”
Currently a teacher at Oswegatchie Elementary School in Waterford, Cillino is an instructional leader at the school and was assigned as a mathematics instructional coach for all of Waterford’s elementary schools. He had also previously served as a Grade 4 curriculum leader for math and science.
Nero said Cillino’s leadership abilities had led the Waterford superintendent to assign him to Clark Lane Middle School after the school’s state proficiency scores dropped to just 30%. Since then, Cillino has overseen a turnaround to a 70% proficiency rate.
“These leadership abilities are hard to overlook, and it was his ability to work across the district that made him the right man for the job,” Nero said.
If not for his wife, however, Cillino said he may not have even applied.
Despite earning an administrative certificate several years ago, Cillino had not found the right opportunity to step into a principal role full-time. He said with the pandemic, he was simply focused on making sure his students were safe and able to get a quality education, but Kerri told him she felt the North Stonington job could be the opportunity he was waiting for.
Cillino said the opportunity to come into the district in the middle of the year — one which has been able to ride the COVID-19 wave with little disruption — will also afford him the opportunity to get to know the students, families and staff without having to worry about immediately preparing for opening day or having to implement safety practices to keep everyone safe.
“They’ve done a great job and it will give me the opportunity to really transition into the new role,” he said.
He said his goals remain focusing on the transition and learning what has worked, while working with staff to develop new ideas and programs that will further expand on the school’s long history of success.
“Whether as students, teachers or administrators, we are always growing and always learning. I intend to do that, and to help the district in any way I can,” Cillino said.
