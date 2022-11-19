NORTH STONINGTON — Building an exterior wall in order to secure the building entrance and two-story portion of the North Stonington Education Center from the final portion of the one-story section that will be demolished is among one of the final hurdles as the project draws to a close.
The town will soon receive bids and select a contractor to construct an exterior wall that will separate the remaining building from the 1960s wing that previously served as the old Wheeler Middle School prior to demolition. Following that effort, contractors will need to work to remove contaminated soil from the site in order to draw the project to a close, North Stonington First Selectman Robert Carlson said last week.
“Everything that has come our way, we’ve been able to handle it. I wanted to make this all public record so people can understand,” Carlson said at Tuesday’s Board of Selectmen meeting. “I keep hearing and people keep asking why part of the building is still standing. It is because we can’t take part of the wall down.”
While both measures do still need to be addressed, the demolition project still remains on schedule for completion before the end of the calendar year. Costs to date have totaled approximately $818,000 and do not include the wall construction or soil removal aspects, officials said.
Work first began to close the site in August after Bestech Inc. was hired at a bid of $689,000. The company’s ability to serve as an asbestos-removal specialist allowed them to more directly address the costly impacts in the North Stonington Education Center demolition, with three competing bids of $1.2 million or higher submitted by three others during the RFP process. The project has been overseen by STV Inc., which was hired in August as the official "clerk of the works.”
Since accepting the project, however, there have been several challenges, including the relocation of water lines, including the separation of a line to neighboring Wheeler Library, as well as repositioning a second line in order to avoid freezing.
“Wheeler has been disconnected already and is now directly tied into the main street on its own water. It is no longer connected to the school,” Carlson said.
The second hurdle now involves the removal of contaminated soil impacted by leaked fuel heating oil that was discovered underneath the former middle school wings during the course of the demolition project. The soil impacted by the spill, a 20-by-25-foot area, has already been isolated and removed from the demolition site, but will need to be discarded before the project is considered complete.
“The other issue,” Carlson explained Tuesday, “is the wall between the 1960 wing and 1994 entrance. That is a freestanding entrance and we can’t take down the wall because there would be no wall in the hallway,” Carlson said.
Due to the old condition, the town will need to reconstruct the wall in order to allow it to pass industry safety standards designed for high winds and earthquakes, he explained. The request for bids was issued on Nov. 4 and all proposals are due to the town by noon on Dec. 2.
Despite the challenges, both Carlson and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter said Tuesday that the project remains on schedule to finish below the $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that was allocated for the project earlier this year.
“When you look, there are really two outstanding things to be done, and that is to remove the contaminated soil and to build a wall. Those are all the remaining costs,” Porter said.
