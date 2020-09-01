NORTH STONINGTON — The town will hold a referendum on Sept. 14 to determine whether voters support efforts to broker a lease for the former middle school wing of the North Stonington Education Center.
Members of the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Monday to send the lease to referendum after receiving a petition from the public as well as feedback from residents during recent board meetings requesting an opportunity to vote. The board determined after a Monday public hearing that it would not present multiple solutions, but instead focus specifically on whether residents support efforts to lease the facility.
"After hearing the discussion, I feel like a multiple-choice question would confuse things more. The petition that came in was, does the town have right to negotiate for the leasing of the one-story wing? I feel we should move forward with that," Selectman Bob Carlson said following the hearing.
Carlson, First Selectman Michael Urgo and Selectwoman Nita Kincaid have all supported negotiating a lease for the school wing in recent weeks, and both Carlson and Kincaid voted on Aug. 11 to approve entering negotiations with Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center Inc. and the Connecticut Coastal Academy to broker a deal that would have the two organizations share the unused wing.
Urgo, who said Monday that his wife works with one of the bidders, had abstained from the initial vote on Aug. 11.
When voters head to the polls between noon and 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 — absentee ballots will be made available but will not be mailed out due to the short time frame — they will be asked to vote on the following question: "Shall the town of North Stonington lease the old middle school wing located at 298 Norwich Westerly Road?"
Under the proposed plans, which were submitted independently but cooperatively following a Request for Proposals in July, the Connecticut Coastal Academy would be in a portion of the building from the existing parking lot through the cafeteria, while Lighthouse would occupy the portion of the building closer to the Board of Education offices.
Conditions set forth in the RFP require that tenants be responsible for providing insurance for their portion of the facility, accept liability for any utility costs including heat, electricity and cable, and conduct maintenance and repairs to electrical systems, above-ground plumbing, parking area improvements and landscaping services.
The proposed lease has drawn various opinions from members of the public, some who have supported the effort to lease the facility as the best short-term use for the building, while others have argued that it would not be appropriate to lease a school considered inadequate for public school students to a private entity.
"As far as I'm concerned, when we voted on our schools, that building was supposed to be demolished," said North Stonington resident Brian Rathbun during Monday's Zoom meeting. "The school was deemed unsafe for our children because of PCBs and all these other issues, so it bothers me that now (we're) leasing the building to new school organization."
Resident Gary Annino echoed Rathbun's concerns, saying he felt the town would be accepting a liability for environmental issues in the wing.
The two men, along with former North Stonington First Selectman Shawn Murphy, also stated that when the town originally went to the public for approval of renovation plans in 2016, it was agreed upon then that the facility should eventually be demolished. They said the town should seek to honor that request, even if it means seeking state grants or waiting a year so that the money could be properly allocated instead of being borrowed.
Officials said those plans changed in 2018 when, after discovering a host of additional remediation needs, voters agreed following a town meeting to reallocate money for demolition for use in remediation instead. Demolition of the school is expected to cost in the range of $1 million, officials said.
Rathbun and Murphy suggested holding the property until February if need be — the next period in which town meetings will once again be authorized under pandemic executive orders from Gov. Ned Lamont — but the idea was rejected by the Board of Selectmen.
Carlson said the town has just three options: lease the wing, demolish it or leave it be. He indicated the latter would be too costly while providing no income for the community, while demolition could also leave the taxpayers on the hook for a large bill.
"The end game for town should be to lease the two-story wing and take the middle school wing portion of the building down," Carlson said. The town would need to go back out to RFP to lease the two-story wing, he and Urgo both said, as it had been held as a possible overflow site for the school district prior to the last few weeks.
"We may need to lease the one-story wing first and let that renter evolve to the point where maybe we can secure grant money to take down middle school wing and (the renter) can move to two-story wing, which was the intent of the original resolution," Carlson said.
Urgo said the best way for the town to move forward is to find a tenant who would be able to fill the space under the deed restrictions while offsetting any costs and possibly even providing an income for the community. The reality of that will be subject to the result of ongoing negotiations, he said.
Local officials, including Brett Mastroianni, chairman of the North Stonington Republican Town Committee, Board of Finance Chairman Dan Spring and finance board member Carolyn Howell all agreed with the assessment, but said that it would be critical to first go to referendum so that members of the community can have their voices heard.
It was a sentiment echoed by nearly all of the dozen participants in Monday's meeting, in fact, and Mastroianni, Spring and Howell said that in a community where the bylaws specify use of town meetings for land agreements, it would be improper for the board to bypass the will of the of the public.
"People need to have voices heard, and a referendum vote is a way to get a solid answer," Howell said. "If we don't go to referendum and let the public be heard again, we have lost their trust, and that is a bad place for town to be in."
Members of the board initially considered a multiple-choice referendum, but determined that providing such extensive options without proper time to inform the public could create confusion and allow for a lot misinformation to spread. Urgo urged action in case the initial vote fails, but agreed that it was important to acknowledge the consensus for a one-question referendum.
"While I don't agree, I also have a responsibility as a consensus-builder, and I do respect and trust this board very much, so there will be no opposition from me on this," Urgo said.
