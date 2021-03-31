NORTH STONINGTON — Voters will determine the fate of seven measures during a special town meeting Monday evening, including whether to purchase fire radio equipment and financial software through appropriation and whether to adopt a proposed ordinance that would amend how residents vote for members of the Board of Selectmen.
The town’s eligible voters are encouraged to register and take part in the meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the Wheeler School Gymnatorium, 297 Norwich Westerly Road. In an effort to adhere with social distancing guidelines, the meeting will also be broadcast over Webex and made available to those who pre-register with the town by noon on Monday.
First Selectman Mike Urgo said the decision to make the program both virtual and in-person was made to try and promote social distancing and allow eligible voters in the community an opportunity to vote safely and comfortably.
“The alternative is that we just don’t have any online option, which isn’t a good idea because there are a lot of people who haven’t been vaccinated yet,” Urgo said at a meeting late last week to set the special meeting.
“Stonington had a good meeting where they were able to do all the presentations virtually and then have a drive-thru vote,” he continued. “That wouldn’t work for us. We would have people just heading out to vote at 7 or 8 o’clock ... that’s just way too late.”
Among the measures on the agenda, voters will be asked whether to alter the town’s election process to allow for residents to select two candidates to serve on the Board of Selectmen rather than one. The existing process calls for residents to select just one candidate, along with a candidate for First Selectman.
Brett Mastroianni, who serves as the chairman of the North Stonington Republican Town Committee, was among those who supported the petition brought forth before the selectmen and said it is designed to improve resident participation and choice. He said such an amendment would enhance the ability to get more candidates involved, which would lead to further sharing of ideas and wider interest among members of the community.
The town meeting will also give residents the opportunity to determine whether the town should appropriate $35,000 for the purpose of radio communication equipment for the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department and an additional $60,325 for the purchase of Infinite Visions financial software that would be used to bring the town and Board of Education together under one system. The software is already used by the school district.
Members of the Board of Finance passed a motion on appropriation of the radio equipment in mid-March, but had only added the software package on March 24 after the board chose to revisit the cost as an appropriation.
Following further discussion, members voted 5-1 to send the appropriation to a special town meeting for vote. Urgo praised the decision, saying the software will require an up-front cost but could potentially save the town money and provide valuable budget resources moving forward.
“It is a one-time cost and the remaining yearly cost will be quite affordable,” Urgo said.
Board of Finance Chairman Dan Spring noted that the software alone would eliminate the potential need for a business manager in the future. Such a position, even if shared between the town and school district, would require a $75,000 to $100,000 salary per year.
The special town meeting will also allow voters to determine whether to increase the minimum number of signatures for a qualifying petition to 50; whether to approve the sale of a 1993 Peterbilt Tanker/Pumper truck that will be taken out of use by the fire department; and whether to approve the 2021 fee of schedules for the Building Department.
Those attending the meeting are asked to consider attending remotely if at all possible. In order to vote, those attending remotely will need to pre-register to help town staff in verifying ID. For homes where more than one person is eligible to vote and plans to attend, separate devices will need to be registered for each individual voter.
“If people are opting to participate with the online version of the meeting and there’s more than one person in the household, each person will need to register to watch on a different device. One device means one vote,” said Christine Dias, administrator and finance officer in North Stonington.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VLADRun4TIWBEycSVv_sgg. For more information, including a full list of questions and related resources, visit https://www.northstoningtonct.gov/home/pages/april-5-2021-special-town-meeting-information.
