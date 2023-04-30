NORTH STONINGTON — Officials are hoping for a good turnout from voters this evening for the annual town meeting as residents will be tasked to decide the fate of five ordinances and two separate financial matters, while the meeting will also allow the Board of Selectmen to send the budget to a referendum on May 15.
The Monday evening town meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. at of the North Stonington Education Center, 298 Norwich Westerly Road, includes two questions regarding the town’s proposed 2023-24 budget that will be sent to referendum on May 15 and eight additional questions that will be voted on by those in person.
The meeting will also be available online, but those who attend virtually will not be afforded the opportunity to vote on matters.
First Selectmen Robert Carlson said last week that the purpose of the questions are to conduct a variety of town business and many of the requests are considered routine, while a few others seek to address local regulations.
“(The third question) is an ordinance for establishing a local option of tax relief,” Carlson said. “Questions 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 are all about ordinance changes, and questions 9 and 10 focus on deobligation of funding.”
The proposed ordinances include for tax relief, tax delinquencies, prohibition of marijuana on public grounds and sets amended regulations on peddlers and solicitors. The financial questions seek to free funds in order to use on future projects.
Budget questions
The first two questions relate to the general government and education budgets for the coming fiscal year. These two questions will not be voted on Monday, but instead will be included on a referendum to take place May 15.
The questions presented are as follows:
1. Shall the Town of North Stonington approve the estimates and recommendations of the Board of Finance with respect to the Annual Budget including General Government Operating: $5,552,383; Redemption of Debt: $1,382,949; and Capital: $415,420; for fiscal year July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, in the total amount of $7,350,752?
2. Shall the Town of North Stonington approve the estimates and recommendations of the Board of Finance with respect to the annual Board of Education budget for fiscal year July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 in the amount of $15,168,084?
Ordinance questions
The town is presenting residents with ordinance questions regarding several items, as well as allow for the publication of approved ordinances in accordance with state law.
The questions are as follows:
3. Shall the Town adopt the ordinance: “Sec. 19-24 Connecticut Homeowners Program Local Option” expanding the state program?
4. Shall the Town adopt the ordinance: “Sec. 19-4 Waiver of Certain Taxes Due. The Town of North Stonington's tax collector is authorized to waive all taxes due in the amount of $5 or less, provided the original tax bill did not exceed $5 pursuant to G.S. § 12-144c.”?
5. Shall the Town adopt the ordinance: “Sec. 19-5 Motor Vehicle Tax Delinquencies” creating an administrative fee for each delinquency?
6. Shall the Town adopt the ordinance: “Chapter 21 – CANNABIS. Article I. – PROHIBITION OF USE ON TOWN PROPERTY” including all sections and subsections?
7. Shall the Town approve amendments to the local ordinances Businesses: Vendors, Hawkers and Solicitors 6-192, 6-193 and 6-195 and Chapter 15: Peddlers and Solicitors as presented and made available at the Town Clerk’s office at 40 Main Street, North Stonington, CT?
8. Shall the Town Clerk be allowed to publish an abbreviated version of the legal ad regarding the Notice of Passage of these ordinances?
Funding questions
Residents will also be asked to vote on two funding questions, which are designed to free monie no longer needed so that they may be reallocated.
The questions are as follows:
9. Shall the Town deobligate the Capital Project Funds Animal Control Vehicle in the amount of $4,929.91, NSAA Ambulance/Stretcher Lease in the amount of $954.49, NSVFC Breathing Apparatus Lease in the amount of $0.74 and NSVFC Radio Replacement in the amount of $1,456.88?
10. Shall the Town deobligate the Capital Project Fund Walking Floor Trailer in the amount of $46,000?
Residents will need to show their identification in order to vote. The meeting is open to the public and even those not voting are invited to attend. The meeting will also be available on Zoom for those not voting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81957566293 Meeting ID: 819 5756 6293.
