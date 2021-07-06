NORTH STONINGTON — The town is in negotiations with an unnamed educational entity for the sale or lease of the North Stonington Education Center, and officials are hopeful a tentative agreement could be brought back to the public soon.
First Selectman Michael Urgo said there was only one bidder during a request for proposals for sale or lease of the building at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road that ended on June 4, and that bidder will remain unnamed until such time that a tentative agreement is reached. Urgo, who expressed similar thoughts during his State of the Town address at a special town meeting on June 29, said the goal is to have something to bring back to residents this summer.
“There has been interest at times throughout this process, but things haven’t gone as we had hoped in terms of filling that space,” Urgo said. “We are hopeful that with this, we have a potentially good partner, an educational entity, that would like to take over operations of the whole building. It’s a best-case scenario.”
He said Selectman Bob Carlson, who was tasked earlier this year with heading up an advisory committee to find a lessee or buyer for the North Stonington Education Center, has been working diligently to reach an agreement to bring back to residents.
Urgo was unable to comment further on the negotiations or organization, but said an announcement would be made at an upcoming Board of Selectmen meeting if a tentative deal is reached. It was unclear whether the entity would lease or buy the facility and officials declined to comment further, indicating that such was part of the ongoing discussions.
Any sale or lease would require approval by town meeting. Voters had approved the lease of the one-story wing of the former Wheeler Middle High School facility to the Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center Inc. in September, but negotiations on a deal fell through with members of the Lighthouse Board of Directors voting to move in a different direction in December.
During the special town meeting, residents approved a measure by paper ballot to approve $96,752 for expenses related to maintenance and repair at the education center by a 26-14 vote. The appropriation will cover expenditures for the 2020-21 fiscal year, specifically for the period in 2021 ending on June 30.
Urgo acknowledged that there will be additional general maintenance expenses at the center to appropriate during the 2021-22 fiscal year, which began on July 1, but said that the costs may be eligible to be paid for using a portion of the $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds designated to North Stonington. He acknowledged that discussions are still being held and no money has been formally designated to this point.
“That’s one option we will be discussing, but right now the hope is to come to an agreement so that we can alleviate the burden of general maintenance in the near future,” Urgo said.
Other town projects
During his address at the town meeting, Urgo also updated residents on other town projects, including the repaving project in the Kingswood, Meadowwood and Cedar Ridge neighborhoods, and the installation of solar panels on schools and other town buildings.
Urgo said that, if construction efforts go as planned, all paving will be completed in the Cedar Ridge neighborhood by early fall, with the vast majority of paving also being completed by tat time.
“We took on a four-year project to avoid borrowing, and we hope that by fall we will be at a point where we are down to about three roads,” he said.
Residents were also updated last week on a solar installation project that began two years ago. Officials said the final installation is now complete, although it will take some time before the community begins to see the savings. The impact will continue to reduce energy costs further moving forward, he said.
American Rescue Funds
The State of the Town address also gave residents insight on how the town may end up using the approximately $1.5 million allotted to North Stonington as part of the American Rescue Plan. The money will be given to the town in two payments, and must be used in ways that address costs related to COVID-19 or preparations to improve response and operations during future outbreaks.
During a joint meeting in June that included participation from members of each of the town’s major elected boards, officials identified several areas for potential use of funds including for a per diem firefighter, expenses at the North Stonington Education due to delays and challenges in leasing the property due to the pandemic, implementation of more advanced phone, text and email communication systems to improve communication with residents, and for use to aid in local socio-economic programs such as social services provided by the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center or for use with a COVID-19 business recovery program.
Urgo said this week that it remains early in the process, and elected officials from other boards will continue to remain active in the process. He said the town is eyeing a move in coming weeks to use some funds for the hiring of a per diem firefighter for the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department — a position that was cut from the 2021-22 town budget during a tough budget cycle — though he cautioned nothing has been approved yet.
“We are continuing to look at the different options and ways we could use this money, and we want to make sure whatever it is used on will best serve the needs of our community,” he said.
