NORTH STONINGTON — There are two common goals that Wheeler High School Valedictorian Benjamin Nave and Salutatorian Kathleen “Peach” Schroeder have as they prepare for life beyond high school. Both will pursue a degree in the sciences, and each hopes to find a way to make a large, positive impact on the world around them.
The latter may seem like a lofty goal for two 18-year-olds from a small Connecticut community, but after a competitive academic high school career that saw the possibility of any of the top five students in the Class of 2023 finishing at the top of the class, Wheeler Principal Kristen St. Germain said each is capable of accomplishing great things.
In their time at Wheeler High School, St. Germain said Nave and Schroeder have each blossomed into intelligent, reliable leaders who have helped to maintain a positive attitude and welcoming classroom experience at the school.
“This is a class that I could not be more proud of, and these two really developed into quite incredible individuals,” St. Germain said last week. “It was never about the competition for these kids, and whoever came out on top, they would have been the first to come out and congratulate the others for their accomplishments.”
In fact, St. Germain said that as Wheeler returns to an age-old tradition of naming a valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023 — prior to this year, the school had named only the top 10 students annually — she should not think of a better set of students to earn the recognition.
The two were named top students last week following an incredibly close competition. School administrators said that the scores were so close, they could not determine who the top students would be until June 14.
Valedictorian Benjamin Nave
When Nave first entered high school, he was incredibly well-adapted academically. He was already identified as a top student for the class, several staff members said, and St. Germain said administrators had to go as far as prepare a more advanced mathematics curriculum to keep challenging him.
As a freshman in high school, both St. Germain and Nave admit he was still growing socially and things weren’t so easy. St. Germain said she could not be more proud of how he has adjusted, noting his role in the school’s performance of “Barefoot in the Park” before an audience as the peak of a change that has made him a class favorite.
“There may not be anyone in the class who went so far as Ben to immerse themselves in the high school experience. He has gone so far outside his comfort zone, and it has helped him grow so much as an individual,” St. Germain said.
It was also this change that led the once timid student to be named prom king in his senior year. For his part, Nave said last week that he wouldn’t change anything for the world.
“It was all about gaining new experiences here, and I liked everything I was able to be a part of,” he said. “The more you step outside yourself and try new things, the more you are able to learn about who you really are.”
The oldest of four sons born to James and Kathleen Nave, Benjamin Nave was raised in North Stonington and attended the Wheeler family of schools throughout his academic career. He said he hopes to follow in the successful footsteps of his brothers, who have each moved on to seek four-year degrees from Tufts University and Boston College.
If his resume can be used, he is certainly capable of blazing his own path. While a student at Wheeler, he was heavily involved in the school community as a member of the math and debate teams; was part of drama club his junior and senior years; and was a member of the Model UN and National Honor Society.
He has also been an active volunteer in the region, aiding in projects including the NHS book drive and providing services at the Groton Senior Center. He also worked at Regal Cinemas in Pawcatuck until it closed, at which time he decided to focus on his schooling and extra-curricular activities.
He will be majoring in chemical engineering at the University of Maine in the fall, although the science-oriented graduate said he is keeping his mind open to other possible career pathways as well.
“I do not think everything is set in stone, and it’s hard to predict where you will be in 20 years. I’m only 18 now,” he said. “I would like to branch out while at the university, take part in different co-ops or work studies and really determine where I want to be.”
Regardless of where life may take him, Nave said he wants to make a difference.
“I just want to find something that I’m good at, something I will enjoy and something that will help make the world a better place,” he said.
Salutatorian Kathleen “Peach” Schroeder
When Schroeder’s mother was pregnant, her then 2½-year-old brother, Daniel, told her parents that Kathleen Schroeder should be named “Banana.” After laughing and telling him to try again, Daniel replied with “Peach,” and although it wouldn’t be her legal name, the nickname stuck.
While she may have a welcoming personality that can match the southern hospitality implied in her name, do not let the nickname fool you. Schroeder, who served as class president, is a talented and competitive student-athlete who made her mark en route to earning the title of salutatorian.
“I was fortunate to grow up in a family that placed high value in education. My dad is a professor at Connecticut College and my mom works for URI,” she said last week. “They have always pushed me to do my best and continue to learn.”
Schroeder is the youngest of three children born to Joe Schroeder and Ellen Flannery-Schroeder. Her brothers Allen and Daniel Schroeder each graduated from Wheeler High School in 2017 and 2020, with Daniel also being named the top student of his class. The top student was not assigned the role of valedictorian at the time.
Despite following some talented siblings through the district, St. Germain said she never showed any anxiety and refused to be overshadowed.
Schroeder’s senior class project was ambitious, St. Germain said, and she proceeded to complete a thorough individual study on cancer research. She has also achieved high academic success all four years while remaining active outside the classroom and maintaining a positive attitude no matter how challenging the road was.
“She has been one of the kindest and most caring people you will ever meet,” St. Germain said. “She never has a bad word to say, and she always stays so involved.”
In her time at Wheeler, Schroeder was a four-year soccer player and three-year member of the lacrosse team, having lost the opportunity to play freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning requirements in Connecticut.
In addition to being the class president and serving on student government all four years, she is also a member of National Honor Society including aiding with several fundraisers including the recent blood drive. Schroeder has also been active in the community, working previously at Pop on the Block in Olde Mistick Village and at Tree Trails Mystic.
She still helps to produce kombucha, which she sells at local farmer’s markets.
Schroeder said she will pursue a degree in science with a likely focus on either environmental sciences or biology and Middlebury College in Vermont. She said she has some big shoes to fill by following in her brother’s footsteps, but is confident she can carve her own path.
“For me, it isn’t really about the money. I want a job where I will be able to make a true difference and make a lasting impact,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.