NORTH STONINGTON — For some in Westerly and North Stonington, it seemed as if they would be waiting for repairs to the Boombridge Road bridge until the cows came home. On Wednesday afternoon, those cows finally arrived.
After remaining closed for more than 12 years, a rancher with Beriah Lewis Farm guided half a dozen heads of cattle across the recently reconstructed bridge early Wednesday afternoon in a nod to the farming tradition of the two communities. Westerly Town Council President Sharon Ahern stood in excitement at the turn of the bridge, welcoming them across with a ringing of her own bell.
“We’re inclusive here in Westerly,” she joked with a smile that was noticeable even through her protective face mask.
It was the first time that the bridge had been used in any capacity since it was closed as a result of safety issues in 2008. The informal celebration served as the bridge’s grand opening, with traffic allowed to cross beginning Thursday.
“This has certainly been a long time in the making, and it will be a great thing for many residents in each of our communities and states,” said North Stonington First Selectman Michael Urgo. “It marks the end of a very long wait, and it took quite an effort from those in both states in order to finally make it here.”
The Wednesday grand opening was a small and private affair, designed to recognize the end of a long process to finally see the repairs made. The event did not include any public speeches and was attended by Urgo and Ahern, Westerly Town Manager J. Mark Rooney, North Stonington selectmen Bob Carlson and Nita Kincaid and a select handful of town employees from each community.
A public ceremony will be organized in the spring when it is safe to do so, officials said. A more formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at that time.
The small span across the Pawcatuck River had long served as a residential connection between the two communities prior to its closure, and the goal when it was first shuttered was to come to an agreement between the two towns and states to share repair costs. That turned out to be a lot harder and involved more red tape than anyone anticipated.
Initial efforts came together quickly with talks of possible repairs as soon as 2009, but the project stalled and it would take years before both towns and both states were able to come back to the same table at the same time.
Officials said that after a concentrated effort involving both communities, and with help from Rhode Island state Sen. Dennis L. Algiere, R-38th District, all parties were finally able to come to a mutual agreement in 2019.
Connecticut officials said the project was sent out for bid and Southington-based Brunalli Construction Co. was awarded the contract at a bid of $1.975 million in December 2019. The overall project, including contingency, was estimated at $2.67 million.
The two states shouldered the bulk of the repair costs, with Connecticut committed to $1.066 million and Rhode Island funding $600,000. North Stonington was expected to provide an additional $266,575 to the project, while Westerly will pay for the remaining $732,875, according to documents provided by the Connecticut DOT.
Officials said the new structure is expected to last “50 years or longer,” and should not be a concern anytime in the near future. Rooney said it will also reopen opportunities for residents that they have not had in years.
“For many of these people, on both sides of the river, this closure meant a much longer commute to work. Some saw their commute times increase by as much as 20 or 30 minutes each way,” Rooney said.
Ahern added that the project showed the power that two communities across two states can have when they work together. She said even thought it's not a main travel route, it was important to get the work done.
“People have been asked to go so far out of their way for such a long time now. It was an undertaking, but it was an important project that will have a positive impact for both communities,” Ahern said.
