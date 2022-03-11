NORTH STONINGTON — A drop in salary and benefits will help to offset growing costs related to special education in the proposed 2022-23 Board of Education budget.
The North Stonington Board of Education is seeking approval of a $14.63 million operating budget in the 2022-23 fiscal year. The proposal, which was presented to the Board of Finance Wednesday evening, represents a 2.48% increase over current spending.
The district, though, is continuing to scramble to meet a growing list of special education needs that were exposed during the pandemic, and related program costs have outpaced all other additional spending in the budget combined.
School board Chairwoman Christine Wagner told members of the town’s finance board at the meeting that the primary driver for the district’s increase was a $186,000 increase in anticipated expenses over the current year’s budget for special education. All other operating expenses, which include the need for instructional materials made necessary by last year's zero increase, combine for just over $168,000 in additional spending, she said.
“Without that $186,000 increase in special education costs, we would be looking at just a 1.18% increase in spending,” she said. “If we take into consideration the tuition that we are bringing in, and I know we don’t get to use it, but we would be seeing only a 0.377% increase in this year’s budget.”
Christine Dias, the town’s administration and financial officer, said that when combined with the budget proposed for town operations and capital improvements, the $21.84 million combined operating, education and capital budget would leave taxpayers with a 0.35-mill increase in the coming fiscal year.
Dias said the town has benefited from an unanticipated increase in revenues, largely because of an increase in the grand list in the past year. If not for the added revenues, she said the proposed combined budget would have left taxpayers on the hook for approximately a 1.15-mill increase.
“With the two proposed budgets, we are going to need $213,307 in additional tax revenue to balance everything,” Dias said.
Wagner said the Board of Education has worked to develop a conscientious budget that balances the need of students while remaining fiscally responsible to taxpayers, many of whom have been impacted financially by the pandemic over the past two years. That included more than $42,000 in reductions already made by the Board of Education over the initial proposed budget that had been presented by outgoing Superintendent Peter L. Nero.
Wagner and Deborah Martin, the business manager for North Stonington Public Schools, both said the proposal limits new spending but does include funding for the purchase of new instructional materials to replace aging materials that have remained in circulation as the school district has sought to cut expenditures over the past couple of years.
Both also cautioned that the town must not fall too far behind on education funding after a number of smaller increases and tighter budgets over the past decade.
Since 2010, the district has received greater than a 2% increase in spending just three times: 4.97% increases in the 2013-14 and 2018-19 budgets and a 2.5% increase in the 2020-21 budget in the middle of the pandemic. Over that same period, schools received less than a 1% increase on seven annual budgets, including zero increases in spending in 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2017-18, as well as a 0.12% increase in 2012-13 and a 0.15% increase in 2015-16.
“We have been fortunate and have maintained a really awesome school district with what we have available,” Wagner said. “We are in position to have a really bright future, and there are people who want to come here. Programming is going to need to be ramped up at some point soon though,” she said.
Finance board members, including Mike Anderson and Sarah Nelson, questioned the rapid rise in special education needs, which Wagner and Martin cited as a result of pandemic-related challenges, changing curriculum requirements and other factors outside the district’s control. Among them is special education, which they said will be a fiscal challenge in the current and coming fiscal years.
The town will actually benefit slightly from a student graduating out of the special education program at the end of the school year. As a result, it reduced the special education costs by nearly $115,000, and the district will still need to make adjustments to offset special education costs that are currently $300,000 more than budgeted in the current year.
Wagner said fortunately there is good news in the fact that the town has seen savings in health insurance costs — so much so, in fact, they are hoping to not need to have to come to the finance board for any additional appropriations.
“We have had a significant savings in health insurance that has now amounted to more than $250,000 that we can now expend to offset a majority of the expense of that special education increase,” she said. “We knew this cost was a possibility, and we are hoping to find a solution where we will not need to return to ask for more money this year.”
When it comes to these special education costs, state and federal laws regulate the process heavily, and officials said the district’s hands are tied and expenses must be accounted for by the community in some way, shape or form.
“These aren’t costs we have any control over,” she said.
