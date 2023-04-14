NORTH STONINGTON — Members of the Board of Finance restored approximately $23,000 in funding to local nonprofits and service agencies last week before moving a tentative $22.52 million spending plan to public hearing.
Members voted unanimously to send the proposed 2023-24 budget, which includes a 4.07% increase in spending that would require the mill rate to be set at 28.99, to a public hearing on Monday at the North Stonington Education Center. The board agreed to revisit discussions, including the allocation of an additional $5,000 for maintenance to town properties, after hearing from the public.
“It’s never easy folks, but we always get there,” said Paul Simonds, chairman of the North Stonington Board of Finance after the motion was approved.
Though the board agreed unanimously to forward the budget to hearing, it came only after a compromise following an hour of discussions in which members debated the best way to address service and nonprofit needs without overburdening taxpayers who are struggling following record inflation over the past year.
The budget that was sent to public hearing includes $15.17 million for schools, $5.55 million for general government operations, $1.38 million for debt services and $415,420 for capital improvement projects. To account for revenue needs, the budget would require the town to increase the mill rate from 28.45 to 28.99 in the coming year, with $724 dollars going into the town’s undesignated fund.
At $15.17 million, the education budget approved by finance members included an additional $120,191 in spending reductions when compared to the initial proposal presented by the Board of Education.
Superintendent of Schools Troy C. Hopkins said the savings were attained by using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, or ESSER funding, to pay for two paraprofessional positions. The district also eliminated one bus in servicing student transportation, which is expected to save the district $60,000 in the coming year. Hopkins said he could not predict how it might impact bus schedules, however.
“We have been working with M&J Bus Inc. (of Windham, Conn.) to have them provide real data so we can look at the impact. We asked for the data months ago and we still haven’t gotten it,” Hopkins said. “Our school administrators believe this could be done with minimal impact, but we just don’t know for sure.”
The most likely impact, he said, was that some students would experience longer travel times, requiring them to either leave home earlier or arrive later than they currently would.
Finance board discussions last week also led to restoration of funds previously reduced to a variety of organizations including the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, the Women’s Center,
United Community and Family Services and Thames Valley Council For Community Action Inc. The board also restored $2,500 to a previously reduced salary for First Selectman Robert Carlson.
Simonds had sought to use additional funding given to Wheeler Library — the library was slated to receive $35,000 more in the 2023-24 budget than it had during the current fiscal year — but did not find support from other members.
Sarah Nelson said that while she understands the intent and desire to limit any increases to taxpayers, it was important to listen to the extended desires presented by members of the public to see more funding for the library.
“Between comments in the room and the letters we received, there were 30 to 40 people who had spoken. We need to listen to them,” she said.
The annual financial public hearing will take place at 7 p.m. in the media center at the North Stonington Education Center, 298 Norwich-Westerly Road. For more information including budget details, visit northstoningtonct.gov.
