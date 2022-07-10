NORTH STONINGTON — When the town went to bid seeking a company for demolition of the one-story wing at the North Stonington Education Center during the school modernization project in 2017, it was expected to cost $1.1 million in order to complete the work.
If Bestech Inc. of Connecticut, an Ellington-based company that specializes in asbestos and hazardous material removal, can deliver on their promise in a June bid submitted with the town, it would allow the town to complete demolition at nearly two-thirds the cost — but first officials are dotting their I’s and crossing their T’s to assure an unrelated subpoena has no impact on the community’s plans.
Members of the Board of Selectmen unanimously approved awarding the bid to Bestech last week, but not before discussions regarding a subpoena issued to the company earlier this year.
“I was prepared to award the bid, but (June 27) I received a call from a resident who informed me of a subpoena that had been issued to the company regarding the bidding process for other projects in the state,” Carlson said. “Transparency being a top priority of this Board of Selectmen, I don’t want to do something that isn’t above board.”
The subpoena, which was issued in February in connection with an investigation into unrelated school project bids, is not a criminal charge nor does it indicate that the company or any employees are under investigation. Bestech was one of several companies that were tapped to provide information as part of an ongoing review at the state level.
Selectman Brett Mastroianni said the town must be vigilant to protect the taxpayers, but indicated he had done his own research into the organization and after receiving positive remarks from various business partners and even competitors.
Bestech was by far the most cost-effective of the four bids submitted, with the company providing documents showing it could demolish the one-storywing for $689,000.
Stamford Wrecking Co., which had bid second lowest at $1.2 million, asked to see the bid submitted by Bestech. After a review, Carlson said the only possible discrepancy found was how Bestech may handle closure of an exterior wall that will become exposed as a result of demolition.
During a conversation at a Board of Selectmen meeting in mid-July, Mastroianni expressed some reservations regarding the company’s approach, which includes a smaller staff which would require Bestech to use 100 percent of their company on the project. If there is an employment issue in such cases, he said that means there is no one else for Bestech to bring in, he explained.
“After doing my research, I am comfortable awarding the bid to them,” he said.
Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter said she still had reservations about selecting Bestech given the subpoena and initially requested an addition to the motion that would allow the town to back out if any legal issues or other concerns came to light regarding the unrelated case.
Porter was comforted by explanations from officials that awarding the bid does not actually create any legally binding deal and the town would still need to draw up contracts to be signed before any work would take place.
“If anything should come about or if we find something additional, I want to make sure we don’t have to present that contract,” she said.
If all goes as planned, however, it could mean additional funds returning to the community. The town had successfully gone through the process to allocate $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the demolition project, using revenue replacement rules to do so safely within the guidelines presented for use of the federal funding.
Officials said if this were to occur, the town would have an additional $300,000 in pandemic funding that could then be reallocated to other needs across the community. Carlson said the town has also received $16,000 for equipment sales as a result of property liquidation in recent months, which will be returned to the town’s general fund.
To assure everything remains in accordance with guidelines, the Board of Selectmen last week approved a request for proposals for a project manager, who would be designated to oversee the demolition from beginning to end. Under contractual guidelines expressed in the bidding process, work would need to be completed by the end of the calendar year.
“We took the best of a bad situation and made it work,” Carlson said. “All this here is slowly starting to come to an end.”
