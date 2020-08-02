NORTH STONINGTON — Members of the Board of Selectmen have pledged to support equality for all residents by hosting continuing community conversations and taking actions as needed to combat racism and promote unity.
First Selectmen Michael Urgo, Selectman Bob Carlson and Selectwoman Nita Kincaid showed support for an ongoing conversation series, developing a partnership with North Stonington Public Schools and determining any course of action that could help to curb hate as part of an inaugural virtual discussion on racism and equality during a meeting Tuesday evening.
“I think we all need to work together on unifying the community,” Urgo said. “It is about having a dialogue to make sure all neighbors feel they are a valuable part of the community.”
The board’s conversation came on the heels of a rally last Sunday in North Stonington that had aimed to support the Black Lives Matter movement and bring attention to the perceived need for reform of police and social programs.
The rally, which also included representation from a group of local residents intending to “back the blue” and support law enforcement, remained nonviolent, although officials noted there was some contention between those with opposing views from the protesters. Several present on behalf of “back the blue” expressed concern during the conversation over their treatment on social media, noting they had only been onlookers and were accused of making racist statements despite remaining silent and leaving when there was no discussion about defunding the police.
Local residents Robert and Kathy White, who were among that group, spoke during the meeting and asked that members of the board denounce lies and spread of personal information on Facebook and Instagram, which they said contributed to a culture of hate.
“I think there are a lot of positives that can come out of the protests, but when sides are twisting lies it isn’t helping a movement but just supporting and creating hate,” Kathy White said.
Urgo urged residents to be wary of social media, noting that the growing popularity of online platforms in recent years has led to a widespread issue regarding false information.
“There are so many lies and falsehoods on social media. It’s just not a place to get factual information,” Urgo said.
A picture taken at the protest that showed a Connecticut State Police trooper smiling near a truck whose occupants opposed the rally ended up on Facebook, but all three members of the board praised police and noted that, as all were in attendance, the image captured did not properly show that the troopers interacted with both sides and worked diligently to maintain peace and diffuse any tensions.
The board as a whole expressed verbal support for the four troopers who present, stating that they acted with professionalism and courtesy.
Brett Mastroianni, chairman of the North Stonington Republican Town Committee, requested the board consider putting their show of support in writing, an effort that Carlson supported, but the board did not move forward with the request after both Urgo and Kincaid expressed concerns that such a move could potentially be taken out of context. Both said they would prefer to “calm the waters” rather than create possible controversy.
Carlson, who said he arrived as an onlooker without a desire to pick sides, said that the tensions following Sunday’s rally showed a need for ongoing dialogue in the community. He said that five years ago, if he had been asked whether there was an issue with racism in town, he would have “falsely assumed” it doesn’t exist, but said the rally and current events in the U.S. have made him look more critically at the world.
“If you’ve never walked in the shoes of those people who have experienced racism, you may find it hard to understand where they are coming from,” Carlson said.
“I haven’t experienced it firsthand, though much of what is happening today reminds me of the ‘60s, and it is embarrassing to me that we haven’t progressed beyond where we were then,” he continued.
Though he said he certainly supports having an ongoing dialogue, Carlson said it would be important for the community’s leaders to take action along the way rather than to just talk.
All three members also expressed interest in partnering with the school district and Board of Education to expand the dialogue and include all aspects of the community. At Kincaid's request, Urgo agreed to reach out on behalf of the board and to include them more directly in future conversations.
Urgo said Tuesday’s discussion was just a preliminary one and that the board would work to schedule future virtual programs to support unity, community inclusion and discussion on ways to help the community continue to improve.
“Things can get better with work,” Carlson said at the end of the discussion. “It did after the ‘60s, but it is going to take an open dialogue and patience.”
