NORTH STONINGTON — Only three businesses elected to take advantage of the North Stonington Works hiring bonus program made available to local companies last fall, leaving an excess of money that has since been returned to the town’s ARPA reserve fund.
Members of the Board of Selectmen voted this week to return $11,150, nearly 75% of the funds that had been made available, after the hiring program garnered very limited interest.
Both Selectman Brett Mastroianni and Selectwoman Nicole Porter said they had hoped the program would have been able to help more businesses, but felt it was marketed well and businesses simply did not want to take advantage.
“I do think it was well-marketed. I know I got mailers at my business and I do know others did as well, but it was a matter of who wanted to take part,” Mastroianni said.
The North Stonington Works program was established to provide a limited, one-time direct financial hiring bonus to eligible North Stonington small businesses with 50 or fewer employees. The concept was to aid these businesses with employee recruitment that had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dias said the program, which was inspired and administered by the Economic Development Commission in cooperation with the Southeastern CT Enterprise Region, closed officially on Dec. 31. Only three businesses had applied, and $3,850 in total grants were awarded.
The program offered businesses a $500 bonus for new full-time employees, a $250 bonus for new part-time employees, and $50/$25 per hire for businesses to help cover hiring expenses. Under conditions of the program, any money allocated was required to be designated to be given to the employee after eight weeks of employment.
With difficult and unpredictable economic conditions, members of the Board of Selectmen indicated that they wished the program would have been able to help more companies, but understood why many did not take advantage.
“It’s just a shame that we literally couldn’t give that money away,” Porter said.
Administration and Finance Officer Christine Dias said that with the return of this money, the town has $61,270.70 in its American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, reserve fund that has not yet been allocated. That money must be designated before the end of 2024.
The largest allocation made by officials to date has been $1 million for the demolition of the one-story wing of the North Stonington Education Center. The demolition project has met with several challenges, including the discovery of a fuel oil spill which required soil removal as remediation and the need to build a wind- and weather-resistant exterior wall.
First Selectman Robert Carlson said Tuesday that despite the project’s hiccups, it remains on schedule under the new timeline to be done by the end of March or beginning of April. The remaining space will be hydroseeded while the town determines the best way to use the space in the future.
When asked whether the project would still be completed on budget, Carlson said there has not been any reason to believe it would not.
“That is the direction I gave the company,” he said.
