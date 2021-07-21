NORTH STONINGTON — Members of the Board of Selectmen have approved a motion to return to seeking bids, this time for a four-week period, for any organizations interested in leasing a portion or all of the North Stonington Education Center.
Selectmen Bob Carlson, who has served as chairman of the town’s Education Center Subcommittee over the past several months, announced Monday evening that an unnamed suitor who was the only bidder during a request for proposals for sale or lease of the building at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road that ended on June 4 has withdrawn from negotiations.
“We are not negotiating anymore because there is no one to negotiate with,” Carlson said. “The one and only bidder we were negotiating with has withdrawn and are not going to rebid .... They said if we do go for another RFP, they are not going to reapply.”
In going back to a request for proposals, Selectwoman Nita Kincaid said she would like to see a “longer application period" and noted that two weeks was too short, especially in a period that centered around Memorial Day weekend. Carlson and First Selectman Mike Urgo agreed, with each stating preference for a four-week RFP before the motion was granted unanimously.
The stalemate and return to bid represents the latest challenge for the town, which has struggled to determine what to do next with a building that has been used only sporadically since completion of the schools project last year.
The town had first gone to bid on the property last August, leading voters to approve the lease of the one-story wing of the former Wheeler Middle High School facility to the Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center Inc. in September, but negotiations on a deal fell through with members of the Lighthouse Board of Directors voting to move in a different direction in December.
The cessation of negotiations left the town with concerns, especially as unexpected, non-budgeted expenses continued to pile up. During a special town meeting this spring, residents approved a measure by paper ballot to allocate $96,752 for expenses related to maintenance and repair at the education center by a 26-14 vote. The appropriation will cover expenditures for the 2020-21 fiscal year, specifically for the period in 2021 ending on June 30.
The town had spent the past month in negotiations following a two-week bid that began in May, an effort that came as members of the subcommittee worked to search for potential suitors. The town received interest from one bidder, who was never identified. Negotiations never progressed far enough, Urgo said, and he said the town would now need "to go back to the drawing board” on how to handle that property.
“This building has been a challenge because, quite frankly, there is just not a great appetite from the townspeople on doing anything with this building,” Urgo said. “Everything that we have tried, we have received pushback on. I’m not sure what another RFP will provide, but I think we need to advertise extensively on all sites, send it out to all networks and see what we get back.”
Urgo noted that as time goes on, the town’s options may also be dwindling.
He said that he believes the town should continue to work hard, as they have through the subcommittee led by Carlson, and exhaust RFP options before considering what the next steps might then be. He said the town must try and capture the right audience, however, due to deed restrictions.
Under a stipulation in the property, which is deeded to the town by the Wheeler Library, the building must specifically be used “for educational purposes only.”
“There are only so many education facilities out there; we’ve had two interested and unfortunately nothing has come to fruition,” he said.
Urgo praised Carlson for shepherding the subcommittee through an increasingly difficult task, noting they had worked hard and volunteered many hours trying to negotiate a deal with the interested party. Carlson said he is disappointed that the negotiations fell through, but remains committed to working to find a solution that will be beneficial for the community.
“I think we owe it to the town to get on as many sites as possible. If we get nothing again, then I think we will need to go to plan B, but we have to give it our best effort first. We owe them that,” Carlson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.