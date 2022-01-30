NORTH STONINGTON — The Board of Selectmen is considering a request that would earmark $1 million in municipal pandemic funds to aid in the demolition of the one-story wing of the North Education Center, as well as identifying the best way to then restore the property and remaining facility.
First Selectman Robert Carlson and selectmen Brett Mastroianni and K. Nicole Porter all said this week that after hearing the feedback during the community conversation, the community sent a clear message that they were unwilling to continue assuming maintenance costs and wanted the one-story wing of the 298 Norwich-Westerly Road building taken down.
Carlson said the question for the community right now will be whether they want to redesign a portion of the wing containing the cafeteria to serve as a free-standing community center, or if it might be beneficial to remove the entire wing and reroute utilities impacted by demolition.
“If there is one thing we heard at community conversation, it was demolition of the one-story wing. That much was almost unanimous, but what was less so was whether to save a small portion containing the cafeteria,” Carlson said.
“My thoughts are we could possibly save that portion and use it as a North Stonington Community Center,” he continued. “The biggest concern though now is, what will it take for demolition and what will it cost the town?”
For residents and elected officials, finding a solution to what to do with the old building has been a daunting task that has been met with numerous challenges since the town first took receipt of the property back from North Stonington Public Schools in summer 2020.
The building is aging, Carlson said, and maintenance and upkeep expenses in the first year under town ownership totaled approximately $145,500, requiring members of the Board of Selectmen to seek special appropriations to absorb costs during the 2020-21 budget cycle. Costs were expected to be similar again in the current budget year.
Complicating matters has been a lack of success in finding a partner to repurpose the existing facility. Since the property was first acquired, the town has been plagued by failed negotiations with two prospective tenants, was unable to garner interest over the summer during an open bid for sale or lease offers and has seen maintenance costs climb.
Residents have been vocal about the frustration of not demolishing the one-story wing sooner, and earlier this month, residents overwhelmingly voiced their support for the original plan.
Demolition was proposed as part of the school renovation project proposal, but unanticipated expenses paired with a rise in demolition costs forced the community to regroup.
Carlson said a shift in guidance regarding how the town may use its share of the American Rescue Plan Act benefited the community and could potentially allow the town to use pandemic money to aid in addressing the issue. In order to properly earmark the money, however, Porter said she believed more would need to be done to educate residents on why the money could be used this way.
“People may be questioning why we would use ARPA funds. In their minds, they think it should be earmarked for people and things that more directly suffered during the pandemic,” Porter said. “We need to make sure they understand the rules around this money. With the lost revenues, this absolutely can be used for this process.”
The proposal, which under the current timeline would go before the Board of Finance in February and be voted on at a town meeting in March, would involve using $1 million of the ARPA funds for demolition, as well as $145,000 to help offset costs related to maintenance in the current fiscal year. The impact would be financial relief to the taxpayer, Carlson said, and would fit into the category of towns utilizing funds to offset operational costs up to $10 million that were impacted as a result of lost revenues.
Although the funding gives the town a strong starting point, it may not be quite enough to complete demolition and property restoration. Estimates provided during the school renovation project anticipated costs of approximately $1.2 million, town officials had previously said.
Whether the town chooses to completely demolish the one-story wing and save the cafeteria, Carlson said it would come with required infrastructure work. The town will either be able to develop a standalone building within a green space, which would incorporate use of the cafeteria to develop a community center, or would need to relocate pipes that enter through the cafeteria to provide water for the center and Wheeler Library.
The deed to the property, which was donated by Wheeler Library and designated for use for educational purposes only, also requires that the town continue to provide water to the library. Demolishing the cafeteria portion of the building would sever the connection and force the town to relocate the feed line for the library to Main Street.
“I get the desire to reroute, but are they going to change the deeds to relax that too?” asked Gary Annino, who serves as a trustee emeritus for Wheeler Library. “If you go that way, the town may have to pay for both the tie in and the water bill.”
The town will go to RFP in the coming week to seek proposals for demolition and property restoration. Porter said based on the recent community conversation, however, she supports full demolition over a plan that would retrofit the cafeteria for other purposes.
“Personally, I’ll go on record saying the whole first story wing needs to be taken down,” Porter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.