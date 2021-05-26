NORTH STONINGTON — Members of the Board of Selectmen are considering adjustments to the town’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year that include a reduction in funding for Wheeler Library and elimination of funds that would have been used to enhance zoning enforcement efforts as officials seek revisions that will help the budget pass at referendum.
With a tight timeline that will press against the town’s ability to set a mill rate and send out tax bills by July 1, the Board of Selectmen also requested that the Board of Finance consider setting a temporary mill rate to prevent impact to operations as the budget plan for 2021-22 is finalized.
During the board’s first regular meeting on Monday since the budget failed at referendum last week, selectmen worked through numerous line items to adjust figures and seek reductions to proposed general government and capital improvement spending. The board identified several areas to reduce costs, but unavoidable increases in other line items — the board added funds to a few lines in order to be eligible for grant funding and agreed to a $15,000 expense to address the need for a more robust cyber policy to protect records and assets following the recent attacks on the Colonial Pipeline — worked against efforts to reduce the overall budget expenses.
Among the proposed cuts, which were scheduled to be presented to the Board of Finance on Wednesday evening, the town’s selectmen reduced funding at Wheeler Library to $65,000 in the 2021-22 budget, a $5,000 reduction, and eliminated an $8,000 line item for zoning enforcement that would have added additional support for the town’s land-use staff. All three expressed a lack of desire to reduce the items, but said adjustments needed to be made in order to gain approval from voters.
“We are underfunding the library; we have been underfunding them all along, but what we are left with is we are now in a place where we have to make some tough decisions,” First Selectman Michael Urgo said.
Other proposed adjustments, which Urgo was scheduled to present to the Board of Finance Wednesday night, also included the elimination of $8,000 for ambulance equipment from the town’s proposed 2021-22 capital improvement plan and eliminating smaller line items such as town building maintenance, office expenses, flight and mapping, and reducing funding for cemeteries by $1,000.
Board members had difficulty trying to find other places to cut, however, and it resulted in little overall change to the proposed general government budget, which failed at referendum on May 17 by a 59-vote margin. In the end, the changes presented represented only a $10,000 reduction in capital improvement expenses, reducing the proposal to $242,750, and a mere $937 overall reduction from the $51.8 million general government operating budget.
Selectman Bob Carlson said that while officials are still considering changes to each of the proposed budget line items in order to balance town needs with the taxpayers ability to pay, some changes could potentially have a harmful effect on services without improving the tax situation for residents.
“The stuff I looked at was all nickel-and-dime type of stuff,” Carlson said. “Going with $500 less here or $300 there doesn’t help the budget, it just hurts these particular line items.”
Officials also explored revenue increases that could help aid or spread the tax burden, including agreeing to a $10 sticker charge for transfer station use that would increase revenue by as much as $11,000 in the coming year. The town is also moving forward in exploring development of more contemporary bulky waste fees as well.
The budget process is expected to take time to complete, with the Board of Finance and Board of Education each scheduled to begin looking at potential adjustments Wednesday night, and Urgo said the town should consider options in case a budget was not passed at referendum in time for tax bills.
Urgo said that under the current timeline for the town, the goal is to have members of the Board of Finance submit a proposed budget revision by June 16, with the most likely date for another town meeting to be June 30. That meeting has not yet been scheduled.
“With the timeline we’re thinking about, I’m not sure we’ll be getting to a town meeting and referendum in a period to send (tax bills) out that way,” Urgo said. “We may have to talk with the Board of Finance about the possibility of preemptively setting a temporary mill rate. If it doesn’t work out with the mill rate that is set, we would then need to send a supplemental bill.”
Urgo said the town has also expressed interest in avoiding delays in sending bills later — the town has sent bills out on Aug. 1 previously — which could potentially create public confusion. If the Board of Finance explores setting a temporary rate, he said it would likely be done at the board’s first regular June meeting.
"We hope to bring another budget back for consideration in mid- to late-June as we work toward having an approved budget when the fiscal year begins on July 1 so tax bills can be sent out on time," Urgo said in a message to residents shared to the town's website. "It is crucially important to the function of your government and schools to have an approved budget so operations can continue seamlessly and revenue can be collected in a timely fashion from taxpayers."
