NORTH STONINGTON — Set in the heart of the community, the North Stonington Education Center lies in wait for a new purpose, the halls and classrooms empty aside from a few desks and other items being stored for the school district.
It may be some time before the space is filled, but town officials are hopeful that an aggressive marketing campaign will lead to the discovery of a good mutual partner to breathe new life into the former school at 298 Norwich Westerly Road.
Members of the Board of Selectmen are beginning the process of determining the best way forward to fill the space, an effort that will be vital to creating revenue to offset growing maintenance and utility costs for the unused property. First Selectmen Michael Urgo said that although the process has been marred by challenges, he believes the town will be able to find a good community partner or partners to fill the space and provide new opportunities for the community.
“This space is ready to go for anyone who wants to come in,” Urgo said this week while providing a socially distant tour of the facility. “We held a walk-through [recently] with a representative of a workforce development consortium and they seemed excited about the opportunities the space could provide.”
The center, which is deeded to the town through the Wheeler School and Library, was turned over by the Board of Education in 2020 after completion of the school renovation project and relocation of students.
The town will first have some challenges ahead of it, however, as it aims to regroup after a deal for the one-story portion of the building appears to have fallen through.
Officials confirmed this week that Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center Inc. had notified the town attorney that it would be considering other options after recent discussions among the center’s board of trustees. The decision has seemingly closed the door on negotiations that had ramped up in September after voters approved the lease by referendum.
A request for proposals on rental of the two-story wing in December also saw no returns, leaving the town to consider a new marketing strategy in an effort to find suitable tenants for the space. The property, both the one- and two-story wings, is now listed on the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) through IMT Realty.
By the numbers
Figures provided to the Board of Selectmen this week at the request of Selectmen Bob Carlson showed an updated projection of estimated costs and revenues related to maintenance and ownership of the 298 Norwich Westerly Road property.
In the current fiscal year, town staff project that the center will require $155,413 in maintenance and utility costs to keep it up to code and operational. The costs include an estimated $118,000 for gas, electric and heating costs for the entire facility, and another $2,530 for water and sewer through the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority. Other costs include HVAC maintenance, equipment and systems related to fire safety regulations, generator services and environmental monitoring.
Per an agreement with the North Stonington Board of Education, the central administration will provide an estimated $17,500 to offset these costs. The town had also projected to receive $27,925 in the current year as a result of an anticipated rental agreement with Lighthouse before the deal fell through.
These costs have been a vocal concern for several elected officials in recent weeks, including Carlson, who questioned growing costs associated with the facility that were not projected in the current budget cycle.
“We have a $7,500 line item for town maintenance and the expenditures (at the North Stonington Education Center) are over 500% of that cost,” Carlson said during a meeting in late December. “We could have had a joint meeting with the Board of Finance about this a month ago.”
Finding a match
Urgo said that if the town is able to find the right tenants motivated to help renovate the property per the lease agreement, the venture could provide a stable revenue for the community in the coming years. According to the analysis provided to elected officials, a full year of rent could provide as much as $182,000 for the two-story portion of the building at $8 per square foot and a combined $396,700 for the entire property if portions of the one-story are rented separately based on variable amenities such as kitchen space.
“There is a lot of work to do before we are able to turn that kind of revenue, but we could be looking at an overall gain of as much as $150,000 for the community annually if we are able to fill the entire space,” Urgo said.
The challenge, however, becomes determining who would be the right organization or institution to fill the space.
While there are numerous opportunities to be found at the nearly move-in ready former school, deed restrictions do limit the ways that the property can be used. Under the agreement between the town and the Wheeler School and Library, the property may be used “for educational purposes only.”
Urgo acknowledged that the town must also be realistic in its expectations while setting an aggressive timeline with a goal of filling the space or moving to consider alternative options by next winter if the right partners are not found. He said he believes there is a solution out there, however.
If the town is unable to secure a partnership before the end of summer, Urgo noted that the Board of Selectmen would need to discuss other options, which could be wide-ranging and could include demolition, though officials have warned such an option would potentially cost in excess of $1 million. Whatever the solution — he cautioned that it is early in the process and any change in course would come at the direction of the full Board of Selectmen — Urgo said the town would be unlikely to absorb costs for an empty facility for a second winter, if it came to that.
Urgo said he would prefer to avoid those options, however, and noted that demolition could have other impacts on the surrounding neighborhood. The school building acts as a buffer between Route 2, a highly trafficked state road, and the quiet village set behind it. While the space would still provide a buffer, it would not necessarily provide the same protections against noise, for example.
“We are hoping that it won’t get to a point where we will need to have those discussions,” he said.
Opportunities abound
Although there are deed restrictions, Urgo said he is very optimistic there will be potential tenants due to the opportunities that each space provides.
If the right partner, who would able to be a good neighbor, needed the entire building space, Urgo said the town would be willing to negotiate. He noted that such a proposal would be extremely unlikely and unrealistic, however, and the town would likely need to rent the spaces separately.
The one-story former middle school wing includes a fully functional and ready-to-use kitchen area and gymnasium/cafeteria space, separate entrance, approximately a dozen classrooms and other space. It is currently being listed at a requested rent of $10-12 per square foot based on which portions of the building would be rented.
“The price for this space is higher because of the kitchen, which has ready-to-use equipment, and prep space,” Urgo said.
The two-story portion of the building, which includes former school science laboratories and wood-shop rooms, provides for a different focus that may be well-suited for vocational or workforce training-related uses, Urgo said. The space is also suited for development of a computer lab or for tech-based educational opportunities, Urgo said.
“I truly believe this is a good space in a good location, and if we search for the right community partner, it could turn this property into a beneficial asset that could potentially even provide a revenue in the future,” Urgo said.
