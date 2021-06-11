NORTH STONINGTON — It has been anything but a typical four years for members of the Wheeler High School Class of 2021.
After joining the high school community in a building at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road that is now up for sale or lease, students transitioned to a new home across the street and were instantly met with challenges that included technology blips and adjusting to a changing environment. Then, over the course of the past 15 months, student life was upended by a global pandemic that left many students going nearly a year before seeing each other again in the hallways at school.
Through it all, class president Molly Butremovic told her classmates Friday evening during the 65th Wheeler High School commencement on the Wheeler Library lawn, the Class of 2021 found ways to not only survive, but thrive.
“If I had to choose one word to describe the Class of 2021 it would definitely be resilient,” Butremovic said. “We did not exactly have a typical high school experience, but we were able to make the best out of every situation.”
The annual ceremony celebrating North Stonington’s graduates wasn’t quite back to the usual format, but it was a lot more in line with the traditional celebration than a year ago when students were feted during a community parade instead. Set up on the library lawn, each family had a designated area with a decorative sign displaying the family name, socially distanced to continue to comply with the most stringent pandemic recommendations.
For the 45 graduates of the Class of 2021 and their families, it was a shift back to something more normal following a year that included a lot of virtual learning, face masks, considerable social restrictions and a world in crisis.
“It’s amazing to be able to be here and see it in person. These are the things that, over the last year, you realize you have taken for granted,” said Nancy Bergel, a mother of five who attended to watch her middle child, Marissa Bergel, who will be attending Eastern Connecticut State University to study early childhood education.
Just a year ago, Bergel said she was stuck watching online as her older daughter Micaela graduated with a bachelor’s degree from UConn in a virtual-only ceremony.
“We’re just excited to have this opportunity. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these kids, and I couldn’t be more proud of my daughter and her classmates,” Bergel said.
Principal Kristen St. Germain, who was unable to attend the ceremony for happy reasons due to her own daughter’s graduation, praised the students for continuing to power through a difficult set of circumstances. She said that with their experience during school renovations and the pandemic, members of the class have developed a strong ability to adapt that will serve them well no matter what they go on to do following graduation.
In fact, resilience was a theme for everyone who spoke at the ceremony, from Board of Education Chairwoman Christine Wagner and Superintendent of Schools Peter Nero to Associate Principal Allison Reyes and class speaker Joseph Cawley.
Nero told the students that, as he sat to write his own speech and reflected on his own graduation, he came to thinking about the age-old story of how the older generation would walk to school five miles, both ways “with no snow days.” The tales weren’t all that exaggerated for some telling them, he said, and would often end with “You kids would never have made it in my day.”
That sentiment simply doesn’t ring true with the Wheeler High Class of 2021, he said. In 2018, the students aided in getting a referendum passed to build a badly-needed new facility, and in February 2019 they said goodbye to the old school, moving back to the new building in March. One year later — on Friday the 13th — the school closed its doors for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year due to the pandemic.
“The members of the Class of 2021 didn’t flinch and refused to let the pandemic define them or get in the way of their goals,” Nero said. He told them that no matter what life brings, they will be able to say they survived the worst.
“More than any other class, you will legitimately be able to turn to your children and grandchildren and mean it when you say, ‘You never had it as hard as we did,’” he said.
It wasn’t just the pandemic, either. Cawley noted that in the past year, the graduates have navigated a world filled with social injustice, protests, violence, political wars and more. The students came to school each day, or logged in remotely, never knowing if any of the bad would spill over — and Cawley noted that many did it with determination and a smile on their face.
He told them that what they experienced was “unfair,” but noted that their experience will make them stronger and more adaptive as they now face new challenges beyond high school.
“Those were the things you dealt with on a daily basis, to face what became the ‘new normal’ in a year that everyone had told you was supposed to be your best, it’s not fair,” he said. “It has also made you one of the best classes to ever graduate from Wheeler.”
Cawley also challenged students to use their resiliency and to take one last homework assignment with them: To work each day to make the lives of those around them better.
Butremovic told her classmates that no matter what life brings next, it will remain important for them to remember where they came from and use the skills to continue to succeed.
“We are a class that has survived many obstacles. We are a class of strength and resiliency. Wheeler High School has shaped us into who we are and has prepared us to take on any challenge we may face,” she said.
