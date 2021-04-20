NORTH STONINGTON — Many residents spoke during the Board of Finance’s annual budget hearing on Monday evening, but the message was clear: more cuts are needed to offset increases in tax liability caused by the recent property revaluation.
Members of the public called on officials to return to the drawing board and find ways to present a 2021-22 fiscal budget that would represent zero increases in Board of Education and general government spending. If further revisions to reduce spending are not made, most of those who spoke said they believed the budget would not be received well and would fail if put to referendum.
“You really need to take a harder look at what can be cut from this budget,” said North Stonington resident Tom Marsh. “I am looking at a 17% tax increase and that is just unacceptable at this point. (The boards) were charged months ago to present a zero-increase budget and that’s not happening. It has to happen.”
The public hearing, which was held in a hybrid format that included in-person attendance at the Wheeler Gymnatorium, online access and over-the-phone participation, gave the Board of Finance an opportunity to present the annual budget and its proposed impact on the town’s mill rate.
Finance members have worked to reduce initial proposals over the past two months before settling on a $21.19 million combined education and general government proposal that represents a 2.08% increase over current spending.
The budget also carries a debt liability of $1.38 million, up 14.84% over the current fiscal year, and includes a limited capital improvement budget of just $252,253. The proposed budget would include $14.37 million for education, a 1.78% increase, and $5.18 million for general government and operations, a 1.36% increase.
Board of Education Chairwoman Christine Wagner said the increase is due almost entirely to contractual obligations with teachers and administrators on salary and benefits, and that the board had reduced virtually all other expenditures in order to pare down an initial budget request that called for a 4.4% increase.
On the town side, First Selectman Michael Urgo, who attended remotely via Zoom, said the budget now includes very little in the way of new expenditures after having been stripped of numerous items. In the past few months, officials eliminated funding for a truck and tractor-trailer for town operations, furniture for the town meetings to be held at the North Stonington Education Center, financial software for the town, and money for both department reviews and future bulky waste closure.
Board of Finance Chairman Dan Spring, who led the hearing, said officials had difficulty this year attempting to balance a variety of challenges that included a worldwide pandemic and revaluation process that saw a drastic changes in property values. That combination, paired with contractual obligations and a need to replenish the town’s unassigned balance fund, made it impossible to cut funding further without cutting directly into the services provided.
“If everything were to stay even, we would be looking at a 27.4 mill rate, but we are a year into COVID and we needed to take from the unassigned fund. That needs to be returned,” Spring said. “We are at 29.2. It is less than 29.5, but it still works against those with higher revaluations.”
If passed as presented, the budget would require the town to levy a mill rate of 29.2, down from the current rate of 29.5. Due to property value increases as a result of revaluation, however, officials said such a rate would equate to an estimated 6.6% increase in taxes for the average taxpayer.
Those who spoke Monday were not within that average range. Another resident stated his taxes would go up by 16%, others indicated it would be larger and resident Brian Rathbun told elected officials that his taxes would increase by 51.7%.
“This is not something I can afford,” he said.
Spring and Urgo told those in attendance that the budget is not “robust” or “forward-looking” this time around. Instead, they said it represented a near-barebones proposal with an increase impacted far more by contractual obligations including staff and teacher contracts, as well as debt payments for the recently completed North Stonington Emergency Services Center and school renovation work.
Spring said the town has also been working for over a decade to try and recuperate losses from the 2010 revaluation. The town took a $100 million loss to its grand list at that time, caused largely by a hit in the real estate market in the two years prior, and had struggled to see gains, as assets remained relatively flat for nearly a decade.
With the most recent revaluation and other developments, Spring said the town saw an 8% growth this year, increasing assessed property values by $42 million. The growth is great news, he said, but still does not offset the loss absorbed a decade ago.
“Unfortunately, it’s a pendulum that swings,” he said. “We are still trying to undo the damage that was done in 2010.”
Residents also spoke Monday in favor of returning a second per diem firefighter position to the North Stonington Fire Department, as well as opposing a Board of Finance decision to eliminate the purchase implementation of Infinite Visions financial software for the town.
Two residents, including Schools Superintendent Peter Nero, said they believed the investment would be beneficial for the town in the long run by both allowing for enhanced financial analysis and by providing a unified system to allow for collaboration between town officials and Board of Education staff.
Marsh asked at the end of the meeting whether changes would be made to the proposal before it is sent to town meeting. Spring said members of the Board of Finance would continue to deliberate between now and then, but could not promise any specific line-item changes.
“Any input here tonight will be considered, and additional actions may be taken at the Board of Finance meetings prior to our town meeting,” he said.
