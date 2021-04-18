NORTH STONINGTON — North Stonington residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed 2021-22 fiscal budget Monday during the annual Board of Finance budget hearing.
The hearing will provide a chance for residents to comment on the $28.19 million proposed budget that aims to balance town needs against the results of a revaluation process that saw some property values increase by more than 40%.
“It’s a difficult process this year and we need public input to determine where we are going to end up,” Urgo said. “There will be adjustments made before our annual town meeting, but we need people to weigh in on what they hope to see.”
North Stonington is planning to host a hybrid budget hearing that will include both in-person and virtual components. Virtual attendees will not need to preregister, as each community is slated to host a separate referendum on the annual budget in accordance with town charters.
With the revaluation process leaving behind a wide disparity in property value changes — some properties saw a decrease in value while others increased by over 40%, official said — members of the Board of Finance, Board of Education and Board of Selectmen have had a difficult task of trying to properly fund all services a year into a pandemic while limiting the potential increase in tax burden that some residents are about to face.
The three boards met throughout the past two months, slowly altering the budget to chip away at the coming expenditures. The result was a $21.19 million combined education and general government proposal that would increase spending by 2.08%.
The proposed Board of Finance budget currently recommends a $14.37 million budget representing a 1.78% increase for the Board of Education; a $5.18 million general operating budget representing a 1.36% increase in spending; debt obligations in the amount of $1.38 million, a 14.84% increase; and a capital improvement budget of $252,253, which represents a 21.21% reduction over the current fiscal year.
Urgo said Wednesday that it is not exactly clear how such a budget would impact taxpayers just yet since additional changes are expected once public input is received.
“It’s still too early to tell what the impact would be; we just don’t have enough information yet,” he said. “From a general government side, this is already a pretty bare-bones budget. There are no extras. … The increases are a result of contractual obligations, so we’ll need to see what the public wants to do and I know the Board of Finance will make adjustments based on what they hear.”
The projected increase in revenues will offset this cost, which would allow the town to lower the mill rate from the current level of 29.5 mills, with Board of Finance members setting an end goal of 28.5 mills during recent workshops.
Even with a reduction in the mill rate, it would not necessarily provide relief for everyone. Those who saw significant increases in property values could see an increase in tax liability despite the decrease in the mill rate, officials said.
The budget hearing will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Wheeler School Gymatorium, 297 Norwich Westerly Road, and will be broadcast live over Zoom for those who would prefer to participate virtually. Those attending live will be asked to comply with social-distancing guidelines.
To attend virtually, residents may log in to Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83526096618 or dial in by calling 646-558-8656 and using meeting ID 835 2609 6618. There will be no voting, so preregistration is not required.
“This is the opportunity to provide public feedback that could influence changes prior to the budget heading to referendum,” Urgo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.