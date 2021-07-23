NORTH STONINGTON — A request for use of $165,000 to hire a per diem firefighter at the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Company will go before the voters at town meeting, and several other local organizations will also soon receive money as officials begin to divvy up the first round of funding from the American Rescue Plan.
Members of the Board of Finance on Wednesday approved a request to use money from the town’s approved federal stimulus funding, approximately $1.52 million that will be paid in two lump sums. The money would fund the position, which was cut from each of the past two fiscal budgets as a result of economic challenges, for a period of three years before taxpayers would be expected to absorb the costs to retain it.
Town officials are expected to finalize details in early August and set a town meeting to vote on the request.
“The charter requires that we go to a town meeting for any appropriations over $20,000,” First Selectman Michael Urgo explained during the recent special Board of Selectmen meeting. “We will need to have a meeting about the per diem request, which we will call in early August. It would be focused on per diem contribution and appropriations for roads.”
The funding for a per diem firefighter marks the first spending of funds received as a result of the American Rescue Plan. The community will receive $768,000 now and again in June 2022 to be used for specific projects and expenditures approved by stipulations set forth by federal regulators. Those stipulations still remain somewhat unclear, but towns have gotten enough direction in order to begin planning the use of the funds.
The per diem request was the only “big ticket” item in the first round of spending, which focused on meeting social, mental health and business needs as families in town continue to work toward establishing post-pandemic life.
Among other items approved in the first round of payments were $15,000 to the Ledge Light Health District, which oversees the town; $15,000 to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center; an appropriation not to exceed $15,000 for communications upgrade or purchases to improve communication with the general public both in emergency and non-emergency situations across email, phone and text; and $10,092.92 to the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments for the purpose of hiring a regional planner associated with oversight of Rescue Plan spending for area towns.
Urgo and both Selectman Bob Carlson and Selectwoman Nita Kincaid said the purpose of the early spending is to get the money into the hands of those who need it most. Providing funding to the PNC will directly aid in this goal, they all said.
By putting the PNC in charge of using the money, Urgo said he believed it would allow the the community the best opportunity to use those social service funds efficiently.
“I agree,” Carlson said, noting the growing number of services the PNC has provided over the past year in North Stonington. “The help should go to those who need it.”
While neighboring towns, including Stonington, appear poised to give 1% of their funding to the Southeastern Connecticut Cultural Coalition, an organization focused on advancement and exposure of arts and culture, officials ultimately moved forward without resolution after Carlson and Kincaid expressed concerns over whether that would be a wise investment for North Stonington.
Urgo told the board that there is no similar organization that exists in town, and said the coalition would be the outlet for local artists and musicians who need help due to the pandemic. He said the request is just 1%, or $15,000, and would directly benefit North Stonington residents.
Carlson said that when you think of North Stonington, however, it doesn’t conjure up images of Shakespeare in the Park or weekly concerts. The town certainly has its own gems, Carlson said, but those are found in the farms and numerous trails or ponds available to the public.
From a cultural perspective, Carlson said he would rather see the money go to something that better fits the community such as the North Stonington Agricultural Fair.
“When I think of North Stonington, I don’t think of it, at least as it is today, as a center of arts and culture. It is a hard-working town, a farm town with blue-collar workers,” he said. “We don’t have that town green area where others put on concerts and what not. I think there are ways that money could be better spent.”
