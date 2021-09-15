NORTH STONINGTON — A four-year Westerly zoning official and former Iowa state representative has taken the reins as the town's new planning, development and zoning officer.
Town officials have hired Nathan Reichert to take over for former Town Planner Juliet Hodge, who resigned this summer. Reichert said his goals include enhancing economic opportunities and preserving the rural, farming aesthetic that North Stonington is known for.
First Selectmen Michael Urgo said Reichert, in his new role, will be able to implement a vision that will help the town move forward with a number of exciting initiatives targeting a growth in the grand list in coming years.
Urgo said that Reichert’s knowledge of the region and experience as a resident of North Stonington for the past four years will provide the town with a valuable resource and allow him to hit the ground running.
“With Nate being someone who lives in town and has experience working as a planning and zoning official in a neighboring community, he knows how things work and will be able to step right in,” Urgo said. “He knows the key players and we will be able to lean on him to aid with the update of our plan of conservation and development.”
The 51-year-old, who lives in the community with his wife, Rebecca, said he is looking forward to working with those in the town where he lives, one that has provided a sense of home and reminds him of the farming towns in Iowa where he grew up. The couple has three school-aged children, Spencer, Ella and Emmett, and an older son, Simon, who is currently attending classes at Iowa State University.
According to town records, Reichert was hired at a salary of $77,553. He officially began working for the town last week.
“This was an opportunity to expand my horizons and to take on new challenges in my career,” he said. “When I was in Westerly, I served in a more specific role. Here I will be able to wear three hats, and I am looking forward to working on making the three unique roles come together.”
A graduate of the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business, where he earned a Master’s of Business Administration, Reichert grew up in Muscatine, Iowa, and aided family members in building houses, working construction and dealing in real estate. Reichert was elected to serve his hometown as a state representative in 2005 and served for six years before moving to Chicago for work.
In 2017, he was hired as the zoning official in Westerly and served there from May of that year until recently stepping down in August. His family formally moved into their current home in late 2017, and he said he was attracted to the area after learning more about it from his brother-in-law and sister, Ryan and Melissa Brookhart, who live in Mystic.
“I enjoyed my time in Westerly, but this was an opportunity to expand my career opportunities and jump across the river to the town I already lived in,” he said.
Reichert said that in his new role, he would like to push forward several economic initiatives to better position the town for positive, controlled economic growth that will not impact the rural character that has made it a great place for Reichert and his family to live.
He noted that the community is blessed to remain small and has several advantages, including being located along the Interstate 95 corridor within two hours of New York and Boston, and just 45 minutes outside Providence. He said the location provides opportunities to attract new businesses, particularly along the Route 2 corridor.
Reichert notes that such efforts will involve expansion of infrastructure, including enhancing water and sewer services to provide the community with the resources it needs to properly expand without affecting the local residents who prefer the small-town feel.
He said the ultimate goal is to make sure local residents have the opportunity to be able to get a job, build a family and “find their lot in life.”
“We are fortunate to live in a community with great people, amazing schools and a lot of natural beauty,” he said. “My hope is that I will be able to come into the community where I live, help businesses grow and attract new ones while keeping that small-town flavor that the residents are proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.